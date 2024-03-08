Shawn Mendes Announces Return to Stage After Canceling Tour to Prioritize Mental Health

Watch : Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His “Lows of Life” in 2023

There's nothing holding Shawn Mendes back now.

In fact, the "Treat You Better" singer shared that after a two year break from performing to focus on his mental health he will be returning to the stage.

"It's been a really long time since I last played live and I'm so excited to share that I'll be headlining Rock In Rio on Sept 22," Shawn wrote in a March 7 Instagram post. "I've missed being on stage and seeing you all in person so much!"

And the 25-year-old—who last released his last album Wonder in 2020 and has dropped a few singles in the interim—also teased the gig would involve new music.

"I've also been working on a new album and I can't wait to play these new songs live for you," he added. "See you there. Eu te amo!!!!"

So far, the Rock In Rio line up also includes stars like Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Travis Scott and One Republic. And while his return to stage is exciting—this is not Shawn's first time performing at the festival, as he also had a 2017 slot in the Brazil-based concert series.