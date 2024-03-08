Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Son's Garrison Death

Watch : Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Says Son Garrison's Final Texts Were Concerning

Janelle Brown is taking solace in family memories.

Days after sharing her son Garrison Brown's death, the Sister Wives star recalled her last holiday gathering with all of her and ex Kody Brown's six children, and shared a pic from a family photo shoot.

"I had all my children together last Christmas," Janelle captioned her March 8 Instagram post. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

In the photo, Janelle and Garrison are seen posing in a yard alongside his siblings Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22, and Savanah, 19, as well as Madison's husband Caleb Brush and their own children Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 13 months, and Logan's wife Michelle.

On March 5, Janelle shared Garrison, 25, died at his home in Arizona. The cause of his death was not revealed. Following the news, both her and Kody paid tribute to their late son.