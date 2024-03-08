Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Son's Garrison Death

Days after Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and ex Janelle Brown's son Garrison was found dead at age 25, his mom shared a recent memory and special family photo.

Janelle Brown is taking solace in family memories.

Days after sharing her son Garrison Brown's death, the Sister Wives star recalled her last holiday gathering with all of her and ex Kody Brown's six children, and shared a pic from a family photo shoot.

"I had all my children together last Christmas," Janelle captioned her March 8 Instagram post. "It was amazing as it's hard with everyone's busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

In the photo, Janelle and Garrison are seen posing in a yard alongside his siblings Logan, 29, Madison, 28, Hunter, 27, Gabriel, 22,  and Savanah, 19, as well as Madison's husband Caleb Brush and their own children Axel, 6, Evangalynn, 4, and Josephine, 13 months, and Logan's wife Michelle.

On March 5, Janelle shared Garrison, 25, died at his home in Arizona. The cause of his death was not revealed. Following the news, both her and Kody paid tribute to their late son.

"He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him," Janelle wrote on her Instagram March 5. "His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

Instagram / Garrison Brown

Meri Brown and Christine Brown, Kody's other exes—whose children with him grew up with Janelle's—have also shared memories of Garrison.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine wrote on Instagram March 7, alongside a throwback video of Garrison and her daughter working on the project. "We'll miss him forever."

Read on to learn more about Kody's entire family:

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis has been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004.

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

