You'll Cheer for Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Oscars 2024 Date Night

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's latest date night is officially a slam dunk.

The Bring It On alum and the NBA champion left their family—including Dwyane's nephew Dahveon Morris, 21, and kids Zaire, 22, Zaya, 16, Xavier, 10, and Kaavia James, 5—at home for the evening to attend the 2024 Oscars at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. (See every star on the 2024 Academy Awards red carpet here.)

For the March 10 event, Gabrielle simply glittered in her Carolina Herrera two-piece gown, accessorizing with Tiffany jewels and Stuart Weitzman shoes, while Dwyane donned a custom Versace look featuring a white tux jacket and black trousers.

This award-worthy outing for Gabrielle and Dwyane—who is an executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary short film The Barber of Little Rock—comes a few months ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary.

"Success is waking up everyday, doing it again and again," he told E! News in November of what makes their relationship work. "It's hard out here."

The athlete went on to call his family "the most important thing," adding, "We love each other, and that's forever."

To celebrate their ninth anniversary last summer, the 42-year-old proved he found his perfect teammate in Gab.