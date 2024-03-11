Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Debut as a Couple at Elton John's 2024 Oscars Party

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris stepped out to attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars 2024 viewing party at City Of West Hollywood Park March 10.

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are taking a major step in their relationship.

In fact, the One Tree Hill alum and retired soccer player made their debut as a couple at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at the City of West Hollywood Park on March 10.

For the event, the 41-year-old wore a burgundy strapless Marmar Halim gown. Meanwhile, Ashlyn—with whom Sophia first sparked dating rumors in October—donned a black two-piece suit paired with a white button-down shirt. (See all the 2024 Oscars after-party photos here). 

Sophia and Ashlyn's red carpet outing marks a big milestone in their relationship. After all, the duo have kept their romance low key as they navigated their respective divorces. Sophia officially filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage, while Ashlyn filed for divorce from wife of four years and fellow U.S. Women's National Team alum Ali Krieger—the pair share children Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 18 months—the following month.

While it's her first time attending with Ashlyn, Sophia is quickly becoming a regular at Elton's party, which he throws with husband David Furnish, as she attended with her ex-husband in 2023. The duo was joined this year by stars including Eric McCormack, whom they snapped a photo with while inside.

After all, Elton's annual A-list party has attracted stars from Miley Cyrus to Lady Gaga in years past. This year's iteration is hosted by How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris and his husband chef David Burtka, as well as comedian Tiffany Haddish.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation

The star-studded viewing party came as a ton of celebs showed up and showed out for the 2024 Oscars—hosted by Jimmy Kimmel—at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Of course, the biggest award of the night was Best Picture, whose nominees included Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Martin Scorcese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, Celine Song's Past Lives, Bradley Cooper's Maestro, Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things, Alexander Payne's The HoldoversJonathan Glazer's Zone of Interest, and Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall. (In addition to the Christopher Nolan-led film that won in the big category, check out all the winners here).

Aside from the March 10 ceremony itself, there were plenty of head-turning looks at the 2024 Academy Award after-parties beyond Sophia and Ashlyn's viewing party arrival. Read on for more.

For a full recap of the 2024 Oscars, don't miss E! News Monday, March 11, at 11 p.m.