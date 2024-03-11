Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Make Debut as a Couple at Elton John's 2024 Oscars Party

Watch : Greta Gerwig Breaks Silence on Oscars Snub for Directing Barbie

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris are taking a major step in their relationship.

In fact, the One Tree Hill alum and retired soccer player made their debut as a couple at the 32nd annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party at the City of West Hollywood Park on March 10.

For the event, the 41-year-old wore a burgundy strapless Marmar Halim gown. Meanwhile, Ashlyn—with whom Sophia first sparked dating rumors in October—donned a black two-piece suit paired with a white button-down shirt. (See all the 2024 Oscars after-party photos here).

Sophia and Ashlyn's red carpet outing marks a big milestone in their relationship. After all, the duo have kept their romance low key as they navigated their respective divorces. Sophia officially filed for divorce from Grant Hughes in August after 13 months of marriage, while Ashlyn filed for divorce from wife of four years and fellow U.S. Women's National Team alum Ali Krieger—the pair share children Sloane, 3, and Ocean, 18 months—the following month.