See Little People Big World's Zach Roloff Help His Son Grapple with Dwarfism Differences

Watch : ‘Little People, Big World’: Zach Helps His Son Work Through Dwarfism Differences

Zach Roloff scores big in this sweet parenting moment.

The Little People Big World star is a dad to three—Jackson, 6, Lilah, 4, and Josiah, 1—with his wife Tori. And as their kids grow older, Zach and Tori are learning to navigate raising children with achondroplasia, the most common form of short-limbed dwarfism, a condition which Zach also has.

In E! News' exclusive clip from the TLC show's March 12 episode, Zach helps his oldest son work through a challenging moment while playing soccer with his friends.

"Jackson's getting to the age where the size differences are becoming more obvious, and he's not catching up," Zach said in a confessional, after Jackson is shown sitting on the sidelines as his friends play without him. He added, "Some of the opposing kids point out that he's different, and he's starting to hear that for the first time."

Tori then explained in a separate confessional that during a recent game, some of the players on the other team told her son he was too short to play. And as Zach noted, since Jackson is their oldest, this is the first time the parents have had to help their children through these moments, and Zach know his reaction as a dad matters.