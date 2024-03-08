Kylie Kelce Proves She’ll Always Be Jason Kelce’s Biggest Cheerleader in Adorable Retirement Tribute

Watch : Travis Kelce Cries as His Brother Jason Kelce Announces NFL Retirement

Kylie Kelce will always go where Jason Kelce goes.

Three days after the Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement from the NFL, his wife penned a sweet homage to his career and shared her unwavering support.

"Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience," Kylie wrote on Instagram March 7. "I am immensely proud to be your wife and can't wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!"

She also included a sweet snap of the couple, who wed in 2018, smiling ear-to-ear after the Eagles won the Super Bowl that year.

Jason explained his decision to step away from football during a tearful press conference March 4 where he reflected on his time with the team and where it all began. And Kylie—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 12 months, with Jason—was there to support him during his emotional speech.