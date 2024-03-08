Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Break Up: Revisit Their Romance Before Divorce

A year after separation rumors first began, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied privately finalized their divorce. The duo was married for 11 years.

By Olivia Evans Mar 08, 2024 2:27 PMTags
DivorcesNatalie PortmanCelebritiesBenjamin Millepied
Watch: Natalie Portman Addresses Benjamin Millepied Affair Rumors

Natalie Portman is rediscovering where her heart is.

Eight months after the May December star quietly separated from husband of 11 years Benjamin Millepied, the couple have finalized their divorce in France, where the actress splits her time between there and Los Angeles, a rep for Portman confirmed to People March 8.

And while the divorce is recent, the couple—who share children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7—had speculation surrounding them for several months. In fact, multiple outlets reported that the pair had broken up after Benjamin allegedly engaged in an affair last year. 

In February, Natalie, 42, shut down questions surrounding their state of the couple's relationship, telling Vanity Fair of the rumors surrounding her husband's alleged infidelity, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

The former couple tied the knot in 2012, a year after their son was born, in a California ceremony. They first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, as Benjamin choreographed the film.

photos
Natalie Portman Through the Years

During the 2011 award cycle—where Natalie nabbed the Oscar and Golden Globe for her ballerina role—she opened up on what was mostly a private relationship during her speeches. 

In fact, during her acceptance speech for her Best Actress Oscar, Natalie—who was pregnant at the time, thanked Benjamin for giving her "the most important role" of her life. Later, Natalie also shared that it was "more" special to meet her ex-husband through the Academy Award-winning film than to receive the prestigious award. 

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police

2
Exclusive

See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

3

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back

And, of working with his ex-wife on the set of the film, Benjamin, now 45, told Vulture in 2010, "We got along right away; she's very, very professional, not difficult—there's no attitude there." 

In addition to welcoming two children during their time together, the couple also lived in Los Angeles, Paris, and briefly Australia while Natalie filmed Thor in 2022. 

Read on for every highlight from their relationship. 

Gary Gershoff / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES
Romantic Pas De Deux

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied met while filming Black Swan in 2009. Though the leading lady fell for the man in tights, the acclaimed ballet dancer proved he looks just as suave in a suit.

 

 

 

Kevork Djansezian / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
The Pregnancy Glow

In December 2010, the No Strings Attached star announced the couple's engagement and confirmed they were expecting a child together.

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
The Oscar Goes To...

In February 2011, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named the pregnant Black Swan ballerina Best Actress. Millepied escorted the tearful winner to the stage to accept her award—and during her emotional speech, she thanked her fiancé for giving her the "most important" role of her life.

They welcomed baby Aleph into the world on June 14, 2011.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Fairy-Tale Romance

The couple looked the picture of happily ever at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. 

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine)

Baby No. 2

In Jan. 2017, Portman and Millepied attended the SAG Awards at The Shrine Auditorium, exactly one month before the birth of their second child, Amalia.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Camera Ready

The look of love. The May December actress gazed at her husband as they posed together at the 2020 Oscars.

(Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

After-Party Celebrations

Two years later, the pair cozied up at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

(Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A Marvelous Occasion

Millepied supported Portman at the Thor: Love And Thunder premiere in Los Angeles in June 2022.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Across the Pond

He was also by her side at the film's July 2022 screening in London.

(Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Joining Forces

In one of their more recent red carpet appearances together, Portman and Millepied attended the Carmen premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police

2
Exclusive

See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

3

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back

4

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

5

Denise Richards Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation