Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Break Up: Revisit Their Romance Before Divorce

Natalie Portman is rediscovering where her heart is.

Eight months after the May December star quietly separated from husband of 11 years Benjamin Millepied, the couple have finalized their divorce in France, where the actress splits her time between there and Los Angeles, a rep for Portman confirmed to People March 8.

And while the divorce is recent, the couple—who share children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7—had speculation surrounding them for several months. In fact, multiple outlets reported that the pair had broken up after Benjamin allegedly engaged in an affair last year.

In February, Natalie, 42, shut down questions surrounding their state of the couple's relationship, telling Vanity Fair of the rumors surrounding her husband's alleged infidelity, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

The former couple tied the knot in 2012, a year after their son was born, in a California ceremony. They first met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, as Benjamin choreographed the film.