Zendaya's Gorgeous 2024 Oscars Look Proves She's Always Up for a Challenge

No one can shake it up quite like Zendaya.

Indeed, the Dune star turned heads on the 2024 Oscars red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood March 10, wearing an asymmetrical Armani Privé patterned gown paired with stunning Bulgari jewelry. (See every star at the award show here).

The 27-year-old—who will serve as a presenter during the evening—last attended the Oscars in 2022, sporting a chic two-piece ensemble that included a long skirt with a flowing train paired with a cropped silky top. To top her look off, the actress complimented her outfit that year with a swept updo.

It's no surprise that the fashionable star has long been a staple at the annual ceremony itself, stretching all the way back to her first appearance in 2015. But her love for fashion goes beyond red carpets, as it's remained a passion for as long as she can remember.

"I've found that it's an incredibly fun way to express myself," Zendaya told Harper's Bazaar in 2022. "I definitely have a strong point of view on what I'm wearing."