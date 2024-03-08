Sister Wives' Christine Brown Honors Kody and Janelle's Late Son Garrison With Moving Tribute

Christine Brown is sharing one of her cherished memories of Kody and Janelle Brown's late son Garrison Brown.
Days after fans learned of the 25-year-old's death, the Sister Wives star reflected on a time he'd helped her daughter Truely Brown.
"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine wrote on Instagram March 7 alongside a throwback video of the siblings working on the project. "We'll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."
Garrison—one of exes Janelle and Kody's six children—died earlier this week.
"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote on Instagram March 5. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."
The official cause of Garrison's death has yet to be revealed. Flagstaff police told NBC News it appeared he died by suicide.
Officers informed the outlet they responded to a report of a death inside of an Arizona home on March 5. After arriving, they continued, they were met by Garrison's brother Gabriel. Police added that the death is under investigation and that there was no sign of foul play.
According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Gabriel offered to check in after Janelle learned Garrison had sent texts that caused her concern. E! News has reached out to the Flagstaff police but has yet to hear back.
Christine—who shares six of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to her, Janelle, his ex Meri Brown and his wife Robyn Brown—has spoken about her bond with Janelle and her kids. And it's a connection she's maintained following her 2021 split from Kody and her marriage to now-husband David Woolley.
"In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are part of me," Christine wrote in part of a November Instagram post. "Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she's my Sisterwife, always."
Christine isn't the only one from the TLC show who's paid tribute to Garrison. Meri has as well—with her writing on Instagram, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!"
