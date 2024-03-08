Sister Wives' Christine Brown Honors Kody and Janelle's Late Son Garrison With Moving Tribute

Days after Sister Wives' fans learned that Kody Brown and Janelle Brown's son Garrison died, Christine Brown paid tribute to the 25-year-old and described him as "wonderful" and "caring."

By Elyse Dupre Mar 08, 2024 2:00 PMTags
TLCSister WivesCelebrities
Watch: Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Dead at 25

Christine Brown is sharing one of her cherished memories of Kody and Janelle Brown's late son Garrison Brown

Days after fans learned of the 25-year-old's death, the Sister Wives star reflected on a time he'd helped her daughter Truely Brown.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine wrote on Instagram March 7 alongside a throwback video of the siblings working on the project. "We'll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."

Garrison—one of exes Janelle and Kody's six children—died earlier this week.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote on Instagram March 5. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2024's Fallen Stars

The official cause of Garrison's death has yet to be revealed. Flagstaff police told NBC News it appeared he died by suicide.

Officers informed the outlet they responded to a report of a death inside of an Arizona home on March 5. After arriving, they continued, they were met by Garrison's brother Gabriel. Police added that the death is under investigation and that there was no sign of foul play.

Trending Stories

1

Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police

2
Exclusive

See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

3

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Gabriel offered to check in after Janelle learned Garrison had sent texts that caused her concern. E! News has reached out to the Flagstaff police but has yet to hear back.

Christine—who shares six of Kody's 18 children from his plural marriages to her, Janelle, his ex Meri Brown and his wife Robyn Brown—has spoken about her bond with Janelle and her kids. And it's a connection she's maintained following her 2021 split from Kody and her marriage to now-husband David Woolley.

"In the very beginning of our relationship, I told David that Janelle and her kids are part of me," Christine wrote in part of a November Instagram post. "Not as in we were living polygamy again, but she's my Sisterwife, always."

Instagram

Christine isn't the only one from the TLC show who's paid tribute to Garrison. Meri has as well—with her writing on Instagram, "Garrison, you are loved and will be missed!" 

To learn more about the Brown family, keep reading.

Instagram

Logan Taylor Brown

Born May 21, 1994, Logan is the oldest son of Kody Brown and Janelle Brown. He is also the eldest child of 18 in Kody's entire brood.

After graduating with a master's degree in business administration from the University of Nevada in 2020, he married Michelle Petty two years later.

Instagram

Aspyn Kristin Thompson (née Brown)

Aspyn is the oldest child of Kody and Christine Brown. She was born on March 14, 1995.

Also a University of Nevada alum, Aspyn tied the knot with Mitch Thompson in 2018. 

Instagram

Leon "Leo" Brown

Born on July 29, 1995, Leon is the only child of Kody and Meri Brown.

In 2020, Leon came out as transgender, sharing that they were previously "socialized as a girl."

"I was pretty young & unfortunately i grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," Leon—who also goes by "Leo"—wrote on Instagram. "and here’s the thing, i’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."

Leon married Audrey Kiss in 2020 at a Colorado courthouse wedding.

Instagram

Mykelti Ann Padron (née Brown)

The second of Kody and Christine's children, Mykelti was born on June 9, 1996.

She married Antonio "Tony" Padron in 2016 in a wedding ceremony documented on Sister Wives. The couple are parents to daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace.

Instagram

Madison Rose Brush (née Brown)

Janelle gave birth to Madison—her second child with Kody—on Nov. 3, 1995.

After studying at Utah State University, Madison married Caleb Brush in 2016. The pair share kids Axel, Evangalynn and Josephine.

Instagram

Hunter Elias Brown

Janelle and Kody welcomed Hunter—their third child together—on Feb. 9, 1997.

Hunter graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 2020, before studying nursing at Johns Hopkins University.

Instagram

Paedon Rex Brown

Kristine gave birth to her and Kody's third child together on Aug. 7, 1998.

Instagram

Robert Garrison Brown

Born Oct. 31, 1998, Garrison was Kody and Janelle's third youngest child together. He died on March 5, 2024 at age 25.

Instagram

David "Dayton" Preston Brown

Dayton is the oldest child of Kody's fourth wife Robyn Brown from her past marriage with Preston Jessop. He was adopted into the family in 2015, five years after Robyn spiritually married Kody.

In 2014, Kody legally divorced his first wife Meri so he could marry Robyn and officially adopt Dayton as his son. 

Instagram

Gabriel Winn Brown

Nicknamed Gabe, the fifth child of Kody and Janelle was born on Oct. 11, 2001. 

Instagram

Gwendlyn Genielle Queiroz (née Brown)

Kody and Christine welcomed their fourth child on Oct. 15, 2001.

Gwendlyn tied the knot with Beatriz Queiroz in 2023.

Instagram

Aurora Alice Brown

Aurora is the second oldest child of Robyn. She was legally adopted by Kody in 2015 after he married Robyn the prior year.

Instagram

Ysabel Paige Brown

Kody and Christine welcomed their fifth child together on June 13, 2003.

Her struggles with scoliosis has been documented on Sister Wives.

Instagram

Breanna Rose Brown

Breanna is Robyn's third child from her marriage to Preston. After Robyn married Kody, Breanna and her older siblings were legally adopted into the family.

Instagram

Savanah Brown

Kody and Janelle welcomed their youngest child together on Dec. 7, 2004.

Instagram

Truely Grace Brown

Born on April 13, 2010, Truely is the youngest child of Kody and Christine.

Instagram

Solomon Kody Brown

Kody and Robyn welcomed their second youngest son on Oct. 27, 2011.

Instagram

Ariella Mae Brown

Born on Jan. 10, 2016, Ariella is the youngest daughter of Kody and Robyn. She is also the youngest child of 18 in the entire Brown family.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Trending Stories

1

Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police

2
Exclusive

See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

3

Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

4

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back

5

Denise Richards Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation