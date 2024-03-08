Sister Wives' Christine Brown Honors Kody and Janelle's Late Son Garrison With Moving Tribute

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Dead at 25

Christine Brown is sharing one of her cherished memories of Kody and Janelle Brown's late son Garrison Brown.

Days after fans learned of the 25-year-old's death, the Sister Wives star reflected on a time he'd helped her daughter Truely Brown.

"Garrison was a wonderful, caring brother who understood Truely's need for a hobby and built her a flowerbed," Christine wrote on Instagram March 7 alongside a throwback video of the siblings working on the project. "We'll miss him forever. #gratitude #missyou #loveyou #tellthoseyoulovethatyoulovethem."

Garrison—one of exes Janelle and Kody's six children—died earlier this week.

"Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown," she wrote on Instagram March 5. "He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory."