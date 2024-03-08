Teletubbies Sun Baby Jess Smith Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Ricky Latham

Everyone's favorite baby had a baby.
Teletubbies' Jess Smith, who played the adorable Sun Baby on the children's show, has welcomed her first child with partner Ricky Latham, a baby girl named Poppy Rae Latham.
According to social media, Jess and Ricky welcomed Poppy in early January, confirming her birth with a picture of Poppy's hand holding onto one of her parents' fingers shared to Instagram. Jess captioned the Jan. 15 post, "One whole week of you."
Since then, the new parents have been documenting their first weeks of parenthood. On Jan. 20, Jess posted an image of Ricky carrying Poppy out of the hospital, under which she wrote, "12 days in our lives, 7 days at home, 2 very lucky parents."
She's also shown sweet peeks into "tummy time," with a picture of Poppy on her stomach, "2am sleepy cuddles" and "relaxing bath time," which featured images of Poppy cuddled in Jess' arms and in a bathrobe post bathtub.
The Kent County native also shared a sweet selfie with Poppy, captioning the Feb. 16 post, "Mummy and baby cuddles. Does anyone else just lose hours of their day with baby cuddles?"
Jess—who is now in her late 20s—first shared the news she was expecting back in October and at the time, Teletubbies fans were both delighted for her and shocked by their own age.
"The Teletubbies sun baby is having her own sun baby," wrote one user under her post, while another added, "Sun baby having a baby...damn I'm old af....congratulations mate."
Jess kept her identity as the Sun Baby a secret for much of her life before revealing herself in her late teens after years of seeing others claiming to be the beloved character.
"When I was about 9 months old, my mum took me for a routine checkup at the local hospital," she wrote per a screenshot she shared on Instagram in Nov. 2021, in which she reflected coming forward 7 years prior at the age of 19. "The midwife there has been contacted by a local production company who were looking for a smiley baby, and the midwife asked if my name could be submitted."
She continued, "From the I had to go through auditions and short lists until they finally picked one person, ME!"
