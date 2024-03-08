Teletubbies Sun Baby Jess Smith Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend Ricky Latham

Watch : Gal Gadot Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4. With Husband Jaron Varsano

Everyone's favorite baby had a baby.

Teletubbies' Jess Smith, who played the adorable Sun Baby on the children's show, has welcomed her first child with partner Ricky Latham, a baby girl named Poppy Rae Latham.

According to social media, Jess and Ricky welcomed Poppy in early January, confirming her birth with a picture of Poppy's hand holding onto one of her parents' fingers shared to Instagram. Jess captioned the Jan. 15 post, "One whole week of you."

Since then, the new parents have been documenting their first weeks of parenthood. On Jan. 20, Jess posted an image of Ricky carrying Poppy out of the hospital, under which she wrote, "12 days in our lives, 7 days at home, 2 very lucky parents."

She's also shown sweet peeks into "tummy time," with a picture of Poppy on her stomach, "2am sleepy cuddles" and "relaxing bath time," which featured images of Poppy cuddled in Jess' arms and in a bathrobe post bathtub.

The Kent County native also shared a sweet selfie with Poppy, captioning the Feb. 16 post, "Mummy and baby cuddles. Does anyone else just lose hours of their day with baby cuddles?"