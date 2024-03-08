Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Privately Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Watch : Natalie Portman Addresses Benjamin Millepied Affair Rumors

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have officially gone their separate ways.

The Black Swan star privately filed for divorce from the director after 11 years of marriage eight months ago, according to People. Now, the divorce has been finalized in France, where the former couple lives with their children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7, her rep confirmed to the outlet March 8.

E! News has reached out to their reps for additional comment and has not heard back.

The latest chapter of the pair's relationship comes one year after multiple outlets reported that Millepied had engaged in an affair.

Amid the ongoing speculation, the Thor actress addressed the rumors last month, telling Vanity Fair, "It's terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it."

Portman also detailed splitting her time between living in both Paris and Los Angeles.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A.," she told the outlet. "I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don't do industry things when we hang out. We're not going to Hollywood parties, we're having dinners at home in the backyard."