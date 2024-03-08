The Best Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Products Every Woman Should Own for an Empowering Glam Look

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Rihanna is a superstar around the clock— not just when she's levitating in the air during a Super Bowl Half-Time Show. Whether it's a new Fenty Beauty product or a bra from her Savage x Fenty line, the soon-to-be mother of two continues to push boundaries and empower women everywhere, regardless of their size, race or identity.
When she launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017, the "Umbrella" singer proved she was more than just a successful performer, but rather an entrepreneur who could provide solutions to make all women feel included in the beauty space. Then in 2018, the Barbados-born singer disrupted the fashion space with Savage x Fenty, an inclusive lingerie brand that caters to women and men of all shapes and sizes. Then, in 2020, she expanded her beauty empire to include Fenty Skin.
Our vanities are lined with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, and that's because they really work, work, work, work, work, work! So, if you're looking to add some new Rihanna-approved beauty products to your vanity or wardrobe, you're in luck. In honor of International Women's Day, we rounded up our favorite Fenty finds that will make you feel like the only girl in the world.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation
Finding the right powder foundation that blends well with your skin tone can be tough. But this one offers buildable coverage in 50 shades for an airbrushed finish that's sweat, humidity, and crease-resistant, perfect for layering without settling into fine lines and keeping shine at bay.
Flypencil Longwear Pencil Eyeliner
Stay worry-free about smudging or water exposure with Fenty Beauty's Flypencil longwear pencil eyeliner, designed to resist sweat and rain. With 20 shades available in matte, shimmer, metallic, and glitter, you'll have all the options possible to unleash your creativity for enduring, effortless looks.
Fenty Beauty Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150
Achieve precise sculpting, concealing, and contouring effortlessly with this retractable brush featuring a cover to keep your bag clean from makeup spills. You can bet we're never leaving home without this essential tool for flawless touch-ups on the go.
Fenty Skin Buff Ryder Exfoliating Body Scrub with Superfine Sand + Fruit Enzymes
Get rid of rough, dry skin and reveal silky smoothness with this exfoliating body scrub, packed with salt, sugar, and fruit enzymes to gently but effectively buff away dead cells.
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick
This highlighter stick boasts a weightless, blendable shimmer formula that effortlessly layers for a glamorous iridescence. It can also be used as a blush for easy versatility in your makeup routine.
Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette
Step up your eye game with this versatile eyeshadow palette. It offers an array of shades to craft anything from understated elegance to bold glamour looks, and also comes in six unique palettes to suit every mood and occasion.
Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA Treatment + Reusable Applicator
Get smooth, glowing skin in just a minute with this 10% AHA exfoliating treatment that brightens and refines pores over time according to the brand. The best part? It comes with a reusable applicator for easy, everyday use.
Fenty Beauty Pro Kiss'r Luscious Lip Balm
Keep your lips kissably soft wherever you go with this moisturizing lip balm boasting a creamy formula that hydrates without feeling too heavy. With its nourishing properties, you'll never have to worry about dry, chapped lips again.
Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream + Eye Massage Tool
Nourish and rejuvenate the delicate skin around your eyes while minimizing puffiness with this innovative 2-in-1 eye cream and concealer primer, complete with a soothing eye massage tool for added relaxation and effectiveness.
Fenty Icon Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick Set
Experience highly pigmented, low-maintenance lipstick that lasts all day with Rihanna's Semi-Matte lipstick range, offering a creamy, semi-matte finish enriched with Vitamin C and E for lip conditioning. Choose from nine stunning shades, including Rihanna's favorite, MVP, and enjoy the eco-friendly convenience of its refillable design, saving both your wallet and the planet.
