The Best Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Products Every Woman Should Own for an Empowering Glam Look

Rihanna is a superstar around the clock— not just when she's levitating in the air during a Super Bowl Half-Time Show. Whether it's a new Fenty Beauty product or a bra from her Savage x Fenty line, the soon-to-be mother of two continues to push boundaries and empower women everywhere, regardless of their size, race or identity.

When she launched her Fenty Beauty line in 2017, the "Umbrella" singer proved she was more than just a successful performer, but rather an entrepreneur who could provide solutions to make all women feel included in the beauty space. Then in 2018, the Barbados-born singer disrupted the fashion space with Savage x Fenty, an inclusive lingerie brand that caters to women and men of all shapes and sizes. Then, in 2020, she expanded her beauty empire to include Fenty Skin.

Our vanities are lined with Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, and that's because they really work, work, work, work, work, work! So, if you're looking to add some new Rihanna-approved beauty products to your vanity or wardrobe, you're in luck. In honor of International Women's Day, we rounded up our favorite Fenty finds that will make you feel like the only girl in the world.