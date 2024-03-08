The 5 Charlotte Tilbury Products Every Woman Should Own for the Maximum Glow Up With Minimal Effort

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As much as I love buying and trying beauty products, it can be tough to solidify a routine. I rotate a lot of products for the joy of variety, but I do have my priorities. There are five Charlotte Tilbury products that I never, ever run out of because they are just that essential to my routine.
My top five Charlotte Tilbury picks are products that are super easy to use, even if you don't know how to put on makeup. I'm all about a maximum glow up with minimal effort and Charlotte Tilbury comes through for me. Don't just take my word for it. These have been recommended by celebrities including Olivia Culpo,Hailey Bieber, Sarah Hyland, Chrishell Stause, Hannah Brown, Paige DeSorbo, Madison LeCroy , and Lisa Rinna.
If you're all about that easy-peasy getting ready life, you'll want to stock up on these Charlotte Tilbury products.
The Best Charlotte Tilbury Products
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
I'm not being hyperbolic when I say this is the most miraculous makeup product I have ever used. It's incredibly easy to use and as the name suggests, it really looks like I am walking around with a filter on in real life. I can wear this in so many ways: on bare skin, underneath makeup, mixed in with foundation, and over foundation to illuminate the high points of the face.
I will never run out of this. Ever.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk shade is nothing short of iconic. It is universally flattering and I am amazed by how good it looks on every woman I have ever met. This bundle with the Pillow Talk lip liner and lipstick will become your new-go. Trust me.
Celebs love this shade too. It has been used by Hailey Bieber, Sarah Hyland, Chrishell Stause, Hannah Brown, Paige DeSorbo, Madison LeCroy, Alexia Nepola, Audrina Patridge, Phoebe Dynevor, and Margaret Josephs.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Highlighter Wand
It took me such a long time to try this because it was sold out for such a long time! Now, I make sure to buy one whenever it is in stock. I can't get enough of how effortless it is to apply. Just a quick swipe and it blends seamlessly into my skin. The best part? A little goes a long way, so one container lasts me a whole year!
My go-to shade is Spotlight, a stunning rose gold that adds a natural, lit-from-within glow to my complexion. I also adore Pinkgasm because it looks like a stunning combination of blush and highlighter on my cheeks.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
This spray is true miracle worker. It locks in my makeup all day long and I could not be more obsessed. I have never run out of this product because I always buy a new one before I run out. It will change your life... or at least the life of your makeup application.
This is a celebrity favorite, which has also been recommended by Olivia Culpo, Paige DeSorbo, Rachel Recchia, Lisa Rinna, Emily Simpson, Kristin Juszczyk, Marianna Hewitt, and Nordstrom National Beauty Director Autumne West.
Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand
Do I have chiseled cheekbones? No, but it's so easy to look like I do thanks to this contour wand. It's so quick and easy to blend. This gives me a naturally sculpted look. Plus, I look like I lost a couple pounds when I put a few dots along my jawline, cheeks, and the perimeter of my forehead.
My tip: I put this on under foundation so it looks incredibly natural, but it also looks great when I apply it on top of foundation.
Where can I buy Charlotte Tilbury products?
You can purchase Charlotte Tilbury products from Sephora, Ulta, Nordstrom, Revolve, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale's, and the Charlotte Tilbury site among other retailers.
Are Charlotte Tilbury products cruelty free?
Charlotte Tilbury is Leaping Bunny approved by Cruelty Free International. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has maintained a cruelty free commitment since its launch in 2013, and the Leaping Bunny approval provides an official confirmation of its cruelty free status.
How much is Charlotte Tilbury shipping?
If you shop on the Charlotte Tilbury site, you will get free shipping and returns on every order If you are a loyalty member.
