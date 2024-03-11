John Cena Is Naked at the 2024 Oscars and You Don't Want to Miss This

Watch : John Cena in a Short Skirt & High Heels Is a MUST-SEE

John Cena's naked body is not a joke. Except at the 2024 Oscars.

The Ricky Stanicky actor had a show-stopping moment at the Oscars ceremony March 10 at the Dolby Theatre when he was supposed to run across the stage naked to mark the 50th anniversary of the famed Oscar streaker at the 1974 show. (For every star on the red carpet, head here.)

But when host Jimmy Kimmel motioned for John to run on stage, the 46-year-old had a few reservations.

"I changed my mind I don't wanna do the streak bit," he whispered to Jimmy as he popped his head out from the side of the stage. "I just don't feel right about it, man. It's an elegant event. Honestly you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea."

John then noted that "the male body is not a joke," to which Jimmy quipped, "Mine is."

And when Jimmy mentioned that John wrestles naked—making reference to his WWE career—John was quick to say, "I don't wrestle naked. I wrestle in jorts."