Vanessa Hudgens Claps Back at "Disrespectful" Pregnancy Speculation

Vanessa Hudgens slammed pregnancy rumors that surfaced during her bachelorette party in October, when social media users thought she was secretly expecting a baby with now-husband Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens is flying, soaring past the online chatter about her body.

The High School Musical alum recently took aim at pregnancy rumors that surfaced during her bachelorette party in October, saying speculation that she was secretly hiding a baby bump at the time made her "feel fat."

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she shared on the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast. "I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.'"

Since she actually wasn't pregnant at the time, Vanessa thought the unwarranted comments were "so rude."

"I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day," she sarcastically quipped, "and am a real woman and have a real body." 

But instead of letting the rumors put a damper on what Vanessa called "one of the happiest times of my life," the 35-year-old—who went on to tie the knot with baseball player Cole Tucker in December—used the experience as a reminder of the "simple rules of being a good person."

 

 

"Don't make assumptions," Vanessa noted of one of the tenets she lives by, "in all aspects of life, but especially over other women's bodies."

 

Explaining how women "deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies," the Sucker Punch star added that social media users need to be "more mindful" about making assumptions about her personal life.

So, what are her baby plans then? As Vanessa put it, "Nothing wrong about being pregnant, obviously—I can't wait for the day."

February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attended the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watched John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

February 2022: SAG Awards

The pair walked the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

April 2022: MLB Opening Day

"Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appeared with her partner on the baseball field.

October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

February 2023: Engaged

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

May 2023: Wedding Planning

Vanessa joked about eloping with Cole after running into roadblocks during the wedding planning process. "Finding a venue is tough," she admitted on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

December 2023: I Do

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. The 100-guest ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp—who sereved as bridesmaids—as well as Vanessa's former High School Musical costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

December 2023: The Start of Something New

Cole celebrated Vanessa's first birthday as a married woman with a romantic tribute reading, "Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!"

