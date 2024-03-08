Vanessa Hudgens Claps Back at "Disrespectful" Pregnancy Speculation

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Claps Back At Pregnancy Rumors!

Vanessa Hudgens is flying, soaring past the online chatter about her body.

The High School Musical alum recently took aim at pregnancy rumors that surfaced during her bachelorette party in October, saying speculation that she was secretly hiding a baby bump at the time made her "feel fat."

"I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful," she shared on the March 6 episode of the She Pivots podcast. "I went out on my bachelorette and I posted video of me, and there are all these comments that are like, 'Oh my god, you're pregnant.'"

Since she actually wasn't pregnant at the time, Vanessa thought the unwarranted comments were "so rude."

"I'm sorry I don't wear Spanx every day," she sarcastically quipped, "and am a real woman and have a real body."

But instead of letting the rumors put a damper on what Vanessa called "one of the happiest times of my life," the 35-year-old—who went on to tie the knot with baseball player Cole Tucker in December—used the experience as a reminder of the "simple rules of being a good person."