The 28 Best Amazon Deals This Month: A $26 Kendall + Kylie Jacket, $6 Necklaces, $14 Retinol & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're anything like me and you're always on the lookout for the best deals, you're in for a treat. I found some major Amazon discounts on top-rated, beauty, fashion, and home products. Instead gatekeeping, I'm here to share all of my best finds with you.
I stumbled on a $26 deal on a jacket from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's brand, which would normally cost $114. This cult-favorite retinol cream with 26,400+ five-star reviews is marked down to a mere $14. These adorable $6 initial necklaces add a personal touch to any outfit. Plus, they make perfect gifts for friends and family.
With deals like these, it's hard not to indulge in a little online shopping spree. So go ahead, click "check out" on your Amazon cart. You deserve it.
The Best Amazon Fashion Deals
- The Most Affordable Fashion Deal: JoycuFF Gold Layered Initial Necklace (
$12$6)
- The Best Fashion Discount: Kendall + Kylie Front Zip Vegan Leather Jacket (79% off)
- The Most Popular Fashion Deal: Anrabess Casual Loose Maxi Dresse With Pockets (
$53$29)
Amazon Essentials Women's Sherpa Puffer Jacket
Crafted with cozy sherpa fleece lining and a sleek puffer design, this jacket is perfect for chilly days and nights. Treat yourself while it's 65% off.
Sizes range from 6 colorways.
Kendall + Kylie Front Zip Vegan Leather Jacket
Step up your fashion game with a 79% discount on this sleek leather jacket from Kendall and Kylie Jenner's line. It effortlessly combines edgy and sophisticated vibes. You can also get this in mint.
Automet Spaghetti Strap Baggy Jumper With Pockets
This versatile jumpsuit gives you that "cool without even trying" aesthetic. It's 51% off and great layering piece over a tank, bodysuit, bikini top, or bralette.
Sizes range from XS-3X and there are 23 colorways. This jumpsuit has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lillusory 2 Piece Trendy Outfit Oversized Slouchy Matching Set
Score a 47% discount on this two-piece set. Kyle Richards shared, "This is a waffle knit outfit. I just love earth tones. There's just something about earth tones that I think is nice and cozy."
You can choose from 18 colorways. Shoppers gave this set 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Casual Loose Maxi Dresse With Pockets
With its flattering silhouette and convenient pockets, this sleeveless dress is a must-have for any fashion-forward wardrobe.
It comes in 38 colors and has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Don't miss this 44% discount.
Zesica Boho Square Neck Ruffle A Line Maxi Dress
Get ready to turn heads with this flattering dress that has adjustable straps and a square neckline. It's 52% off and there are 22 colorways.
This top-seller has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Short Sleeve Square Neck Ribbed Knit Top
Shop your new favorite wardrobe staple while it's 46% off. With its chic square neckline and flattering silhouette, this ribbed shirt effortlessly combines style and comfort whether you're dressing up or going casual.
Choose from 18 colorways.
Zesica Casual Floral Print Flutter Sleeve High Waist Flowy Dress
Embrace effortless style and sunny vibes with this flutter sleeve dress, which comes in 18 colors and has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Don't miss this 54% off deal.
Ewedoos Tennis Dress
With its comfortable stretch fabric, built-in bra, and convenient pockets, this dress is perfect for all your active pursuits. This dress has 7 colorways and 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Act fast to save 42%.
Laite Hebe Leggings 3 Pack
There's no way you can pass up getting 3 pairs of leggings for just $20. Each pair is made from a breathable, no-see-through fabric that you'll want to wear everywhere. Choose from 26 color combinations. These sets have 7,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Long Sleeve High Waist Smocked Flowy Tiered Midi Dress
With its flattering smocked bodice and flowy sleeves, this dress effortlessly combines comfort and style. That 66% discount is irresistable. There are 20 colorways to choose from.
Ekouaer Pajamas Set
Lounge in style and save 44% on these chic leopard print pajamas. If leopard print isn't your thing, there are tons of additional colors and patterns. This top-seller has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OQQ Women's 3 Piece Bodysuits
Elevate your wardrobe with these sets of three bodysuits. They are made from soft, stretchy fabric that offers a comfortable and flattering fit. There are 23 color combinations to choose from. These trios have 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Zesica Strapless Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Save 54% on a jumpsuit with a trendy off-shoulder design and flattering silhouette. Whether you're heading to a summer party or a night out with friends, this jumpsuit will keep you looking stylish and feeling confident. Choose from 18 colorways. This jumpsuit has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JoycuFF Gold Layered Initial Necklace
Made from high-quality stainless steel, this necklace features a minimalist design with an engraved letter. Perfect for gifting to your loved ones or treating yourself, this necklace is sure to add a touch of sophistication to any outfit. You can choose from 6 lengths. Shoppers gave these necklaces 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lexsion Felt Purse Bag Organizer Insert With Zipper
Keep it together when you're on the go with this useful purse organizer. It has multiple compartments and it's just what you need to keep your bag tidy. It comes in 25 colors and has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Score a 56% discount while you can.
HYC00 Weekender Bag With Shoe Compartment & Toiletry Bag
Travel in style and convenience with this set, which is 50% off right now! Featuring a spacious main compartment and multiple pockets, the weekender bag is perfect for storing all your essentials for a short trip or weekend getaway. Plus, the included toiletry bag ensures you stay organized and ready for any adventure.
There are endless colorways to choose from. These sets have 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Beauty Deals
- The Most Affordable Beauty Deal: Revlon Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss (
$12$6)
- The Best Beauty Discount: Laura Geller New York Spackle Super-Size Skin Perfecting Primer (58% off)
- The Most Popular Beauty Deal: Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha (
$13$9)
Laura Geller New York Spackle Super-Size Skin Perfecting Primer
Achieve a flawless makeup base with this primer formulated with skin-loving ingredients. This primer blurs imperfections and extends the life of your makeup so it looks perfect all day long. Get this while it's 58% off. Shoppers gave this primer 3,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Revlon Liquid Lipstick with Clear Lip Gloss
This lipstick delivers all-day wear without feathering or fading, keeping your lips looking vibrant and fresh. Whether you're conquering a busy day or a night on the town, this lipstick is your go-to for bold and beautiful lips that last.
There are 45 shades to choose from. You can save 50% on this lipstick with 19,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream
Experience the transformative power of retinol with this highly-rated cream that also has hyaluronic acid, and other nourishing ingredients. Use this to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone. Achieve smoother, younger-looking skin with consistent use of this powerful anti-aging cream.
Save 53% on this product with 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ricris Premium Makeup Brush Cleaner
I bought this from Kenya Moore's recommendations. It is the easiest, quickest way to clean and dry my makeup brushes with ease. It's 39% off and has 12,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
Elevate your skincare routine with this exquisite roller and gua sha set! These tools help reduce puffiness, improve circulation, and promote lymphatic drainage for a youthful glow.
Choose from 6 colors. This top-seller is available for 23% off and it has 42,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Facetory Everyday Hydrating Essence Korean Sheet Masks (8 Pack Bundle)
Rejuvenate your skin with this deluxe set of sheet masks! Infused with hydrating, revitalizing, purifying, and illuminating ingredients, these masks offer targeted skincare benefits for a radiant complexion. $7 for 8 sheet masks is such a good deal that you should stock up on multiple sets.
These bundles have 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Best Amazon Tech & Home Deals
- The Best Home Deal: Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert (58% off)
- The Most Popular Home Deal: Bedsure Fleece Blanket (
$19$13)
Upsimples Picture Frame Set of 5
Olivia Culpo said, "This is a set of five frames— another Amazon beloved item. They look very expensive. I feel like gallery walls add so much to room. They're amazing quality. You would never know these were from Amazon. You would think they're from a really amazing home store. How chic. That looks so good."
These sets are 38% off and they come in 10 colors and 18 sizes. Olivia's recommendation has 44,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
Upgrade your sleep experience and save 56% on this duvet insert/comforter. It provides year-round comfort and warmth. With its box-stitching design to prevent shifting, this duvet insert ensures a plush and luxurious night's sleep every time.
You can choose from 6 sizes and 11 colors. Shoppers gave this product 92,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Fleece Blanket
Wrap yourself in cozy comfort with the Bedsure Green Fleece Blanket. It's made from ultra-soft microfiber fleece to deliver warmth and snuggly softness for a restful night's sleep or a relaxing evening on the couch.
There are 27 colorways and 7 sizes to choose from. Shoppers gave this blanket 128,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's on sale for 44% off.
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
Experience optimal air quality and comfort with the AquaOasis Ultrasonic Humidifier, which is 40% off. This humidifier efficiently moisturizes the air in your home, alleviating dryness and promoting better breathing. With its sleek design and quiet operation, it's the perfect addition to any room in your home.
Shoppers gave this humidifier 69,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds
These earbuds deliver powerful JBL Pure Bass sound that will elevate your listening experience to new heights. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, you can enjoy seamless connectivity and freedom from tangled wires. The ergonomic design ensures a secure and comfortable fit, while the compact charging case provides up to 24 hours of playtime.
Shoppers gave these earbuds 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
What are the best Amazon deals?
There are tons of Amazon deals every day. An easy way to find discounts is on Amazon's Today's Deals landing page.
