The View's Whoopi Goldberg Defends 40-Year Age Gap With Ex

Whoopi Goldberg will not ghost a partner based on their age.

The View host revealed that she sees no problem with dating someone younger or older while discussing the upcoming movie The Idea of You, a romantic comedy about an age-gap romance that stars Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine.



"I've gone up and down," Whoopi said on the March 7 episode of the show. "Because your age is not what's going to get me into your arms. It's not your age that I'm concerned about. Unless you're under 18, in which case I can't."

In response, cohost Joy Behar argued that a large age difference "could be problematic," saying, "Sixty and 80 starts to get a little hairy."

That's when Whoopi dropped a bomb on her cohosts, saying, "Actually, I'm just gonna say this to you. One of the last relationships I had, he was 40 years older than me."