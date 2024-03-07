Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby No. 3

Mike Sorrentino has a situation on his hands.
The Jersey Shore alum and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomed a baby girl, Luna Lucia Sorrentino, on March 6, they revealed on Instagram. And the couple—who are already parents to Romeo Reign Sorrentino, 2, and Mia Bella Sorrentino, 14 months—are already anticipating their "growing Italian family" to be a handful.
In a March 7 Instagram post, Mike joked, "Gym Tan Situation Family of 5!!"
He then explained that he was "overjoyed" to welcome baby Luna to the world, before quipping, "3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn't have it any other way."
And Mike's not the only one thrilled about the new addition. A few of the 41-year-old's Jersey Shore costars also shared their excitement over his little one.
"Let's go 3 club!!!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on the post. "So so happy for you both!!!!"
Vinny Guadagnino offered his congratulations as well, writing, "Anotha one !!!!!"
This isn't the first time Mike has joked about life being a little hectic while raising young kids. In fact, he shared a similar sentiment two months after Lauren gave birth to Mia Bella.
"Life is definitely crazy right now," the MTV star exclusively told E! News in March 2023. "Me and my wife sort of divide and conquer. The main word or the key word I'd have to say is definitely 'survive' on a daily basis, but we wouldn't have it any other way."
Mike added, "I've always wanted a big Italian family and we're definitely off to a good start."
