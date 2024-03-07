Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Sorrentino Welcome Baby No. 3

Watch : Are Mike "The Situation" & Lauren Sorrentino Ready for Baby No. 3?

Mike Sorrentino has a situation on his hands.

The Jersey Shore alum and his wife Lauren Sorrentino welcomed a baby girl, Luna Lucia Sorrentino, on March 6, they revealed on Instagram. And the couple—who are already parents to Romeo Reign Sorrentino, 2, and Mia Bella Sorrentino, 14 months—are already anticipating their "growing Italian family" to be a handful.

In a March 7 Instagram post, Mike joked, "Gym Tan Situation Family of 5!!"

He then explained that he was "overjoyed" to welcome baby Luna to the world, before quipping, "3 under 3 will be quite the situation but we wouldn't have it any other way."

And Mike's not the only one thrilled about the new addition. A few of the 41-year-old's Jersey Shore costars also shared their excitement over his little one.

"Let's go 3 club!!!" Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi commented on the post. "So so happy for you both!!!!"