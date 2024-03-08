Gisele Bündchen Addresses Her Dating Life After Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen touched on the idea of finding love against after her 2022 divorce from Tom Brady: "Life is full of surprises."

Watch: Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down About Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen will never say never to romance.

More than a year after finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady, the supermodel shared her thoughts on finding love again. Though Gisele believes "life is full of surprises," her heart will first and foremost belong to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with the retired NFL quarterback.

"Right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family," she told Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special, after being asked if she would ever "open" her heart to someone else. "I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow but, yeah."

But that's not to say Gisele—who a source recently confirmed to E! News is now dating jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente—regrets her marriage to Tom. Reflecting on their breakup, the 43-year-old called it a "transition that had to take place."

"It's a new chapter in my life and I get to learn new things," she continued. "I get to walk my path in a different way, and I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lessons." 

In fact, coparenting has been one of the biggest lessons Gisele has learned since her 2022 split from Tom.

 

Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

"There's easier days than others, but I think the kids—they're super smart children," she said with a laugh. "They know what they can get away with."

Explaining how it's "natural" for her and Tom—who also shares 16-year-old son Jack with Bridget Moynahan—to have different house rules as coparents, Gisele acknowledged: "I can only control what I do."

 

tombrady / Instagram

"Now's really about the balance," she shared. "Tom has time with them and I have time with them, which I think is amazing."

She added, "They get to learn from two different worlds and that's wonderful for them."

For a glimpse inside Gisele's life as a mom, keep reading.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Music to Her Ears

Gisele Bündchen is showered with kisses from son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, who she shares with Tom Brady.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sun's Out

The trio gets silly during a beach vacation.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Smiles

Gisele and her kids share a laugh.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Like Mother, Like Daughter

It looks like Vivian has inherited her mama's love of yoga.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Football Star

Benjamin, who is following his dad's footsteps into football, receives a kiss from his mom after a game.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Snuggle Season

There's nothing more heartwarming than a mother-daughter snuggle.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

All Grown Up

Gisele proves her son's all grown up with this photo of the two back-to-back.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Chasing Waterfalls

Gisele and Vivian share a cute moment during a 2023 vacation to Brazil.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Sleepover With Mom

The supermodel gets a sweet wake-up call from her daughter.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

Yoga Buddies

Gisele and Benjamin practice yoga by the beach.

Instagram/Gisele Bündchen

The Sweetest Thing

A mother's kiss is sweeter than a popsicle. 

Kisses

Gisele sneaks in a kiss after her son gives her a piece of his artwork as a gift.

My Little Pony

Gisele and Benjamin takes the horses for a walk down the trail.

Soccer Mom

Gisele gets into the spirit by cheering on her favorite team and holding onto daughter Vivian.

 

Lake Viewing

Gisele shows her daughter the beauty of the natural outdoors.

 

Beach Babes

Gisele and the kids enjoy a nice day by the beach.

Story Time

Benjamin appears engrossed as his mother reads him a story.

 

Recess

The whole family lets loose together and has fun playing.

Sunset Session

Benjamin is clearly a yoga enthusiast as he hangs with his mom on the beach at sunset.

Game Night

Gisele and the kids make sure to support their dad during his big football game.

Reaching for the Sky

Vivian tries to imitate her mother's every move during a yoga session.

Instagram

Mommy & Me

Gisele lifts her little one up into the air during a carefree beach day.

Mom Chic

Even when she's getting her makeup done and breastfeeding her baby, Gisele looks stylish as ever.

Instagram

Namaste

Gisele shares her love of a healthy lifestyle by leading Vivian in an outdoor yoga session.

Baby Yoga

Gisele loves doing everything with her kids, even involving them in her fitness routine.

Finding Nirvana

Vivian attempts her best yoga pose next to her mother.

Multitasking Mama

Gisele makes it look so easy being a mom.

Stylish Duo

Gisele and Benjamin make a stylish duo with her chic shades and his cool hat.

