Gisele Bündchen Addresses Her Dating Life After Tom Brady Divorce

Watch : Gisele Bündchen Breaks Down About Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen will never say never to romance.

More than a year after finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady, the supermodel shared her thoughts on finding love again. Though Gisele believes "life is full of surprises," her heart will first and foremost belong to son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, who she shares with the retired NFL quarterback.

"Right now, really, my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family," she told Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special, after being asked if she would ever "open" her heart to someone else. "I don't have a crystal ball about what's going to happen tomorrow but, yeah."

But that's not to say Gisele—who a source recently confirmed to E! News is now dating jiu jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente—regrets her marriage to Tom. Reflecting on their breakup, the 43-year-old called it a "transition that had to take place."

"It's a new chapter in my life and I get to learn new things," she continued. "I get to walk my path in a different way, and I'm grateful for all of it. I'm grateful for every lessons."