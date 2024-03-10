See the Flamin' Hot Cast of Desperate Housewives Then and Now

Watch : Oscars 2023 Fashion Round-Up: Eva Longoria, Halle Bailey & More

Even two decades later, the jury is still out on whether the juiciest Desperate Housewives drama was on camera or behind the scenes.

Such is the wisteria-scented mythos that sprung up around the Emmy-winning ABC series, which starred Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria and Nicollette Sheridan as the denizens of a picture-perfect suburban enclave that was the scene of more scheming, backstabbing, bed-hopping and bad decision-making than might be considered appropriate for one zip code. And, of course, there were normal activities, like child-rearing, carpooling and monthly book-clubbing.

Oh, and wine-drinking. Lots of that.

But while the rumors of discord on the set will forever be part of the lore, as the 20th anniversary of the show's October 2004 premiere approaches (R.I.P. Mary Alice), it's important to remember what the vibe was like back then.