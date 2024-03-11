Why Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh's Oscars Dresses Are Stumping Fans

Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh pushed the fashion boundaries at the 2024 Oscars with looks that defied gravity—literally—as both of their dress straps floated above their shoulders.

By Alyssa Morin Mar 11, 2024 1:46 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsEmily BluntCelebritiesE! InsiderFlorence Pugh
Watch: 2024 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Strap in, because the internet has thoughts on Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt's 2024 Oscars looks.

While there's no denying the Oppenheimer actresses made a bombastic appearance at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, both of their ensembles featured a similar, yet unique detail. (See every fabulous arrival here.)

For the star-studded event at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, Emily—who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (see all of the winners here)—lit up the red carpet in a white sequined Schiaparelli gown that featured silver crystal adornments shaped like an undergarment.

Although she looked white-hot, especially as she twinned with husband John Krasinski, her silver-embellished straps were arched so high they didn't even touch her shoulders.

As for Florence? Her body-hugging dress by Del Core included an explosion of crystals, a sheer corset bodice and petal-shaped hardware at the hips. But much like Emily, the Midsommar star's straps also floated above her shoulders, as they curved up toward her chin.

photos
See the Winners of the 2024 Oscars

"I missed the part of Oppenheimer where no one was allowed to have their dress straps fit right," one user wrote on X about their getups, while another person added, "Don't get me wrong, they look amazing!! But what is up with these useless shoulder straps?"

As someone else put it, "The floating straps have got to go. One of the worst trends in years. I just want to press them all DOWN."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/John Shearer/WireImage

Emily and Florence may have raised eyebrows with their fashion-forward dresses, but they weren't the only stars to push the boundaries.

Ariana Grande, for instance, took over the red carpet in a larger-than-life strapless pink gown by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. Billie Eilish, on the other hand, skipped the ballgown for a business suit.

With that, keep reading to see all of the fierce, fabulous and fun looks to hit the Oscars red carpet.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Florence Pugh

Del Core SS24 RTW and Bulgari jewelry.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

DaVine Joy Randolph

In custom Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In custom Christian Dior Haute Couture with Swarovski jewelry.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

In custom Balenciaga Couture.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

In Gucci x Joe Big Mountain.

John Shearer/WireImage

Greta Lee

In Loewe.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

In Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Gucci.

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr.

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Christian Dior Haute Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Ryan Gosling in custom Gucci.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa in archive Donna Karan New York.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

In custom Vera Wang.

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst in Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

In Loewe.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Lange

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!