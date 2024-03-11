Why Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh's Oscars Dresses Are Stumping Fans

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Strap in, because the internet has thoughts on Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt's 2024 Oscars looks.

While there's no denying the Oppenheimer actresses made a bombastic appearance at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, both of their ensembles featured a similar, yet unique detail. (See every fabulous arrival here.)

For the star-studded event at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, Emily—who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (see all of the winners here)—lit up the red carpet in a white sequined Schiaparelli gown that featured silver crystal adornments shaped like an undergarment.

Although she looked white-hot, especially as she twinned with husband John Krasinski, her silver-embellished straps were arched so high they didn't even touch her shoulders.

As for Florence? Her body-hugging dress by Del Core included an explosion of crystals, a sheer corset bodice and petal-shaped hardware at the hips. But much like Emily, the Midsommar star's straps also floated above her shoulders, as they curved up toward her chin.