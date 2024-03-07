Amy Schumer's Parenting Milestone With 4-Year-Old Son Gene Will Have You Exhausted

Watch : Amy Schumer Calls Out Critics Who Are “Mad” She’s Not Prettier

Amy Schumer is finally getting some sleep.

The comedian recently shared that she and husband Chris Fisher sought professional help after their 4-year-old son Gene stopped sleeping through the night.

"We're finally SLEEPING again," the 42-year-old posted on Instagram March 7, alongside a black and white selfie of her and Chris. "Jessica @awesomelittlesleepers helped us create a bedtime routine for our 4 year old and now he's going to bed 3 hours earlier than he was. We got our nights back! She seriously saved us."

And Amy stressed that she wasn't posting an ad for the company, but that she was "just trying to pass on the info that helped us."

Since welcoming Gene in 2019, Amy—who wed Chris in 2018—has been open about the highs and lows of motherhood.

"Being his mom is heaven on earth," the Trainwreck star wrote on Instagram in 2022, "and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to."