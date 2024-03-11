The Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Ceremony Mid-Show

Watch : Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

Jamie Lee Curtis deserves an award for being the ultimate relatable queen.

In fact, the Oscar winner revealed that—after co-presenting the trophy for Best Supporting actress during the March 10 ceremony at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre—she actually swiftly dipped out of the telecast mid-show. As for what prompted the Everything Everywhere All at Once star to ditch the star-studded event early? (See every star on the red carpet here.)

Put plain and simple, a fast food craving and the comfort of her own bed.

As she posted on Instagram, "FLY IN [check emoji] GET FLUFFED AND FOLDED [check emoji] PRESENT AT OSCARS [check emoji] GO TO @inandout_burger [check emoji] FLY AWAY," along with pics for her grabbing a burger, fries and soda at the Southern California fan-favorite drive-through eatery.

Even though the 65-year-old made a quick in-and-out appearance at this year's Oscars (pun intended), she made a bold fashion statement on the red carpet in a stunning long-sleeved black gown by Dolce and Gabbana.