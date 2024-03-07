This Oscar Nominee for Barbie is Among the Highest Paid Hollywood Actors: See the Full List

This Barbie movie star ranked among Adam Sandler, Tom Cruise and Matt Damon on Forbes' annual list of Hollywood's highest paid stars. See everyone who was a top-earner in 2023.

Life in plastic really is fantastic. 

After all, Margot Robbie picked up No. 2 on Forbes' list of highest paid Hollywood stars, released March 7. The actress earned $59 million last year, largely thanks to the box office returns she's received from her Oscar-nominated movie Barbie

And as if that's not impressive enough, the 33-year-old—who produced and played the titular role in the film—was the youngest star by a decade to make the list, with the next youngest actor being her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling, 43, who tied for No. 4 with Matt Damon, as they each earned $43 million in 2023. 

So, who beat out both Margot and Ryan for the top spot? Taking home more than $73 million in 2023, Adam Sandler was, understandably, Hollywood's highest paid star. After all, he appeared in three Netflix films—including the record-breaking Murder Mystery 2—and embarked on a stand-up comedy tour that included more than 40 dates. 

Celebrity Money Scandals

And rounding out the top four, Tom Cruise proved he can still make mission: box office hero possible, earning his place at number three by cashing in on returns from Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

As for the rest of the celebs to come out as top earners? Adam's Murder Mystery costar Jennifer Aniston—who launched her LolaVie haircare brand in 2021 and scored a major paycheck for her Emmy-nominated work on The Morning Show—clocked in at number six with $42 million. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio tied with Beekeeper star Jason Statham for number seven with $41 million and Ben Affleck slid in at nine with $38 million. And closing out the list, Denzel Washington's $24 million salary proved he was a man on fire in 2023.

Keep reading to see the full list of Hollywood's highest paid stars. 

10. Denzel Washington

$24 million

9. Ben Affleck

$38 million

8. Jason Statham

$41 million

7. Leonardo DiCaprio

$41 million

6. Jennifer Aniston

$42 million

5. Matt Damon

$43 million

4. Ryan Gosling

$43 million

3. Tom Cruise

$45 million

2. Margot Robbie

$59 million

1. Adam Sandler

$73 Million

