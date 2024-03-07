This Oscar Nominee for Barbie is Among the Highest Paid Hollywood Actors: See the Full List

Watch : Highest Paid Actors of 2023: Adam Sandler, Margot Robbie and More!

Life in plastic really is fantastic.

After all, Margot Robbie picked up No. 2 on Forbes' list of highest paid Hollywood stars, released March 7. The actress earned $59 million last year, largely thanks to the box office returns she's received from her Oscar-nominated movie Barbie.

And as if that's not impressive enough, the 33-year-old—who produced and played the titular role in the film—was the youngest star by a decade to make the list, with the next youngest actor being her Barbie costar Ryan Gosling, 43, who tied for No. 4 with Matt Damon, as they each earned $43 million in 2023.

So, who beat out both Margot and Ryan for the top spot? Taking home more than $73 million in 2023, Adam Sandler was, understandably, Hollywood's highest paid star. After all, he appeared in three Netflix films—including the record-breaking Murder Mystery 2—and embarked on a stand-up comedy tour that included more than 40 dates.