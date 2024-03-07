Oprah Winfrey to Host Special About Ozempic and Weight-Loss Drugs

Oprah Winfrey wants to have a conversation.
Just months after sharing her own journey with weight-loss medications and then proceeding to exit WeightWatchers' board, the media mogul will host An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.
"It is a very personal topic for me and for the hundreds of millions of people impacted around the globe who have for years struggled with weight and obesity," Oprah shared in a statement. "This special will bring together medical experts, leaders in the space and people in the day-to-day struggle to talk about health equity and obesity with the intention to ultimately release the shame, judgment and stigma surrounding weight."
As for what viewers can expect form the hourlong special—set to air March 18—a press release shares that Oprah, joined by a panel of medical experts and people who've tried injectables, will aim to examine "the pressing questions around Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy and other prescription diabetes and weight loss meds."
In addition to doctors—including Cleveland Clinic's Dr. W. Scott Butsch, ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center's Dr. Amanda Velazquez—Oprah will speak to leaders from two global pharmaceutical companies.
Oprah—who's spoken about her own journey with her weight over the years—shared her experience with a weight-loss medication late last year.
"I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing," she told People in December, not naming the one she uses. "The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself."
And Oprah—who parted ways with WeightWatchers' Board of Directors in late February after serving on it since 2015—isn't the only one in Hollywood who has spoken out about the topic. Dolores Catania, Sharon Osbourne, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi and more celebrities have, too.
To see stars who've sounded off on the subject, keep reading.