Elizabeth Hurley Brings Her Look-Alike Son Damian Hurley to 2024 Oscars Party

Elizabeth Hurley turned 2024 Oscars night into a family affair.

The Austin Powers alum attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Academy Awards party with her look-alike son, Damian Hurley. The mother-son outing was made all the more sweet as the duo were taking in the Oscars alongside hosts Elton and his husband David Furnish, who are two of the 21-year-old's six godfathers.

At the bash, Elizabeth, 58, met the moment in a glittering gold gown, while Damian was the picture of youthful chic in a black suit and white shirt, a few buttons left open, naturally. (Check out pics of celebs at Oscar parties HERE.)

Damian, whose father is the Bedazzled actress' late ex Steve Bing, has occasionally accompanied his mother to events over the years, most recently during New York Fashion Week in February. In 2021, Elizabeth told E! News that while her son—an actor and model—doesn't ever take fashion advice from her, she accepts some from him occasionally.

"You know what, he's got a good eye," Elizabeth said, "and sometimes if I'm deciding between things, he'll say which one. He has a strong opinion, always."