Elizabeth Hurley Brings Her Look-Alike Son Damian Hurley to 2024 Oscars Party

Elizabeth Hurley turned 2024 Oscars night into a family affair.
The Austin Powers alum attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation's annual Academy Awards party with her look-alike son, Damian Hurley. The mother-son outing was made all the more sweet as the duo were taking in the Oscars alongside hosts Elton and his husband David Furnish, who are two of the 21-year-old's six godfathers.
At the bash, Elizabeth, 58, met the moment in a glittering gold gown, while Damian was the picture of youthful chic in a black suit and white shirt, a few buttons left open, naturally. (Check out pics of celebs at Oscar parties HERE.)
Damian, whose father is the Bedazzled actress' late ex Steve Bing, has occasionally accompanied his mother to events over the years, most recently during New York Fashion Week in February. In 2021, Elizabeth told E! News that while her son—an actor and model—doesn't ever take fashion advice from her, she accepts some from him occasionally.
"You know what, he's got a good eye," Elizabeth said, "and sometimes if I'm deciding between things, he'll say which one. He has a strong opinion, always."
However, this marks Damian's first time accompanying his mom during film's biggest night. His mom last attended Oscar festivities in 2021, when she took part in the Elton John AIDS Foundation's virtual Academy Awards bash during the COVID-19 pandemic. And over the years, she's attended the Oscar parties thrown by Elton's charity group, including in 2000 and 2001. She also attended the Oscar ceremony itself in 1995 with then-partner Hugh Grant, another one of Damian's godfathers.
In addition to joining his mom on the red carpet from time to time, Damian, recently worked with her on a movie—which he directed.
"Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8) promised me she'd be in my first feature," Damian, whose film Strictly Confidential debuts in April, wrote on Instagram in December 2022. "True to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream."
