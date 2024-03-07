Margaret Qualley to Star as Amanda Knox in New Hulu Series

Watch : Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

Margaret Qualley is stepping into the true crime world.

The Maid star will be playing Amanda Knox—who spent almost four years behind bars before she was exonerated for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher—in an upcoming Hulu series, her rep confirmed to E! News on March 7.

The currently untitled limited series will be divided into one-hour episodes, according to Variety, who was first to report the news.

In addition the starring as the activist, Qualley will serve as a executive producer alongside KJ Steinberg, who will write the series, per the outlet. Knox and Monica Lewinsky—the former White House intern whose affair with President Bill Clinton sparked national controversy during the '90s—are also attached to the project as producers.