Margaret Qualley to Star as Amanda Knox in New Hulu Series

Margaret Qualley is stepping into the true crime world.
The Maid star will be playing Amanda Knox—who spent almost four years behind bars before she was exonerated for the 2007 murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher—in an upcoming Hulu series, her rep confirmed to E! News on March 7.
The currently untitled limited series will be divided into one-hour episodes, according to Variety, who was first to report the news.
In addition the starring as the activist, Qualley will serve as a executive producer alongside KJ Steinberg, who will write the series, per the outlet. Knox and Monica Lewinsky—the former White House intern whose affair with President Bill Clinton sparked national controversy during the '90s—are also attached to the project as producers.
News of the series comes 12 years after Knox was released from prison following a wrongful conviction for the murder of Kercher, with whom she was studying abroad in the early aughts. Knox and ex Raffaele Sollecito were accused of killing the British exchange student, though the pair were ultimately acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015.
After her release, Knox married Christopher Robin in 2018. The two are parents to daughter Eureka, 2, and son Echo, 6 months.
"Since my exoneration, I've struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content," Knox wrote on Instagram in October 2021, explaining why she's choosing to keep her motherhood journey private. "It's not easy, and I often feel like I'm trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth."
Acknowledging that she "cannot 100% protect" her family from the spotlight, the Waiting to Be Heard author added at the time: "But I'm doing the best I can."