WWE Alum and Congressional Candidate Daniel Rodimer Accused of Murder by Las Vegas Police

WWE star and congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer is at the center of a major legal case.

The Las Vegas metropolitan police department confirmed it issued a warrant for the arrest of Rodimer, 45, on a murder charge in relation to for the death of Idaho native Christoper Tapp.

Rodimer was "flying in to address the warrant," as of the afternoon of March 6, according to a Las Vegas Justice Court document obtained by E! News. The record also states that the former Republican congressional candidate for Nevada—who previously had a one-year contract with the WWE in 2006—posted a $200,000 bail the same day, and a warrant return hearing will take place on April 10.

An original Las Vegas Police Department statement regarding the open investigation, released in January, stated that victim Tapp, 47, died after "suffering from injuries as a result of a purported accident," on October 29, 2023. While initially classified as a "suspicious death," authorities began investigating the incident as a homicide in November.