WWE Alum and Congressional Candidate Daniel Rodimer Accused of Murder by Las Vegas Police

WWE star and congressional candidate Daniel Rodimer is at the center of a major legal case.
The Las Vegas metropolitan police department confirmed it issued a warrant for the arrest of Rodimer, 45, on a murder charge in relation to for the death of Idaho native Christoper Tapp.
Rodimer was "flying in to address the warrant," as of the afternoon of March 6, according to a Las Vegas Justice Court document obtained by E! News. The record also states that the former Republican congressional candidate for Nevada—who previously had a one-year contract with the WWE in 2006—posted a $200,000 bail the same day, and a warrant return hearing will take place on April 10.
An original Las Vegas Police Department statement regarding the open investigation, released in January, stated that victim Tapp, 47, died after "suffering from injuries as a result of a purported accident," on October 29, 2023. While initially classified as a "suspicious death," authorities began investigating the incident as a homicide in November.
Police stated that Tapp—who was exonerated from a 20-year prison sentence in 2019 after being wrongfully accused of murder—died from a blunt force trauma to the head. As the police noted in January, they "learned Tapp was in an altercation inside a room at a resort before being located and transported to the hospital."
According to a Metro police report—which also cites witnesses—obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Rodimer and Tapp exchanged in a verbal altercation after Tapp offered Rodimer's stepdaughter "cocaine, or other drugs, during a party in a Resorts World suite."
Later, the police report further alleges, per the outlet, that Rodimer, looking "visibly upset," followed Tapp into a bathroom and was heard saying, "If you ever talk to my daughter again, I'll f--cking kill you," and noted that the threat was followed by "two loud banging noises."
Rodimer's attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld told People in a statement that the former wrestler, "intends on vigorously contesting the allegations and asks that the presumption of innocence guaranteed all Americans be respected."
E! News reached out to Rodimer's attorneys for comment, but has not yet heard back.