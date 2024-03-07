Why Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Jo Koy Should Get a Golden Globes Do-Over

2024 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel thinks Joy Koy deserves a second chance at hosting the Golden Globes after his widely derided past emcee performance: "I think he learned all the lessons."

By Sabba Rahbar Mar 07, 2024 8:12 PMTags
Golden GlobesOscarsCelebritiesJimmy Kimmel
Watch: Jo Koy Defends "Cute" Golden Globes Joke About Taylor Swift Amid Criticism

Jimmy Kimmel knows just how rough a hosting gig can be.

The late night personality, who is getting ready to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10, shared insight into the balancing act that comes with serving as emcee—especially when poking fun at the audience. In fact, he suggested the relationship between the host and the crowed was why Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes performance was ultimately panned.

"It's a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy," Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published March 4. "It's like if a stranger walks up to you and goes, 'Nice shirt, Tom Selleck.' If it's one of your friends, you don't take offense to it, but if it's somebody you don't know, you might smack him one."

And while Koy received plenty of negative responses to his hosting skills (and even got called out by his ex Chelsea Handler), the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host thinks he deserves a second chance.

photos
The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

"Not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over," he said. "It would be very smart. I think he learned all the lessons, and he's a funny guy. I think it would be nice for everyone."

ABC via Getty Images; Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back

2

Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police

3
Exclusive

See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

As for Kimmel, he's not too worried about insulting the Oscars audience for his fourth go around.

"I have such a fear of standing in front of a quiet audience," he continued, "but as far as people being mad, I don't necessarily operate that way. I'm not interested in hurting anyone's feelings, but sometimes some people are more sensitive than others and you just have to accept that."

And Kimmel is definitely not concerned about playing it safe, especially because he knows that someone will somehow always get offended, adding, "somebody's always upset afterwards."

As for who may get a gentle ribbing from the comedian at the ceremony? Kimmel's former neighbor and Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt is a nominee for the very first time, as is costar Cillian Murphy. They're just a few of the stars who picked up their first Oscar nominations ahead of the 2024 ceremony. Read on for more.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

America Ferrera

This Barbie is a first-time Oscar nominee for Best Supporting Actress.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

The Oppenheimer star earned a Best Actor in a Motion Picture nod for his work as J. Robert Oppenheimer in frequent collaborator Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Following her breakout role as Molly Burkhart in The Killers of the Flower Moon, the 37-year-old picked up an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Jason Mendez / Stringer (Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright

The Emmy winner is a first-time Oscar nominee for his role as frustrated novelist Thelonious "Monk" Ellison in American Fiction.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Robbie Robertson

The founding member of The Band and longtime Martin Scorsese collaborator, who passed away in August, posthumously earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Original Score.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Emily Blunt

While she’s has attended the Oscars several times as a presenter, 2024 marks her first year as a nominee for Best Supporting Actress

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo

The Rustin star earned a Best Actor nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in the biopic

Leon Bennett / Stringer (Getty Images)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

The Holdovers star will continue her impressive 2024 award season run as a Best Supporting Actress nominee. So far this year, she’s nabbed a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Scott George

Killers of a Flower Moon earned Best Original Song nomination for "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)." 

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Sandra Hüller

The German performer is up for Best Actress for her work in the French legal thriller Anatomy of a Fall.

Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Danielle Brooks

The Orange Is the New Black alum is a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in The Color Purple.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sterling K. Brown

The This is Us alum will compete for Best Supporting Actor for his work in American Fiction.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Justine Triet

The Anatomy of a Fall director picked up her first Best Director nod.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back

2

Garrison Brown's Final Texts Before Death Revealed by Police

3
Exclusive

See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

4

Kate Middleton's Uncle Speaks on Her Health Journey

5

Denise Richards Looks Unrecognizable With New Hair Transformation