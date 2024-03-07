Why Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Jo Koy Should Get a Golden Globes Do-Over

Jimmy Kimmel knows just how rough a hosting gig can be.
The late night personality, who is getting ready to host the Oscars for the fourth time on March 10, shared insight into the balancing act that comes with serving as emcee—especially when poking fun at the audience. In fact, he suggested the relationship between the host and the crowed was why Jo Koy's 2024 Golden Globes performance was ultimately panned.
"It's a lot easier for me than it is for Jo Koy," Kimmel told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published March 4. "It's like if a stranger walks up to you and goes, 'Nice shirt, Tom Selleck.' If it's one of your friends, you don't take offense to it, but if it's somebody you don't know, you might smack him one."
And while Koy received plenty of negative responses to his hosting skills (and even got called out by his ex Chelsea Handler), the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host thinks he deserves a second chance.
"Not that I have any business programming the Golden Globes, but I think they should let Jo Koy host the show next year and give him a shot at doing it over," he said. "It would be very smart. I think he learned all the lessons, and he's a funny guy. I think it would be nice for everyone."
As for Kimmel, he's not too worried about insulting the Oscars audience for his fourth go around.
"I have such a fear of standing in front of a quiet audience," he continued, "but as far as people being mad, I don't necessarily operate that way. I'm not interested in hurting anyone's feelings, but sometimes some people are more sensitive than others and you just have to accept that."
And Kimmel is definitely not concerned about playing it safe, especially because he knows that someone will somehow always get offended, adding, "somebody's always upset afterwards."
As for who may get a gentle ribbing from the comedian at the ceremony? Kimmel's former neighbor and Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt is a nominee for the very first time, as is costar Cillian Murphy.