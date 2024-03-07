Why Oscars Host Jimmy Kimmel Thinks Jo Koy Should Get a Golden Globes Do-Over

As for Kimmel, he's not too worried about insulting the Oscars audience for his fourth go around.

"I have such a fear of standing in front of a quiet audience," he continued, "but as far as people being mad, I don't necessarily operate that way. I'm not interested in hurting anyone's feelings, but sometimes some people are more sensitive than others and you just have to accept that."

And Kimmel is definitely not concerned about playing it safe, especially because he knows that someone will somehow always get offended, adding, "somebody's always upset afterwards."

As for who may get a gentle ribbing from the comedian at the ceremony? Kimmel's former neighbor and Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt is a nominee for the very first time, as is costar Cillian Murphy. They're just a few of the stars who picked up their first Oscar nominations ahead of the 2024 ceremony. Read on for more.