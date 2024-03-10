The Wild Case of Scattered Body Parts and a Suspected Deadly Love Triangle on Long Island

Watch : Alex Murdaugh & More: 2023's JAW-DROPPING True Crime Docs

A group of Long Island, N.Y., teenagers were walking past a park on their way to school on the morning of Feb. 29 when they found a man's left arm.

"One of the students called their father," Suffolk County Police Detective Lt. Kevin Beyrer said at a news conference later that day. "The father responded, confirmed it was an arm on the side of the road and he called 911."

But by the time the detective was addressing reporters, there was more than one body part to account for.

The kids spotted the arm sticking out of a bush on the eastern side of picturesque Southards Pond Park in Babylon Village shortly before 9 a.m., according to details provided by Beyrer and a police news release. Homicide Squad detectives responded to the scene and, during a canvass of the 19-acre park, a police dog sniffed out a leg under a pile of leaves almost a mile away from where the arm was found.