Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton & More Red Carpet Couples Turning Oscars 2024 Into A Date Night

These couples certainly aren't wasting a lovely night.
After all, many celebrities turned the 2024 Oscars into a glamorous date night, including Oppenheimer star Josh Hartnett, who brought along wife Tamsin Egerton to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 10.
The longtime couple turned heads in a rare red carpet moment. Josh wore a classic tux with a white bowtie, while his wife—with whom he shares four children—donned a dazzling gold strapless gown with silver accents.
Meanwhile, America Ferrera, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role along with Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Jodie Foster (Nyad), wore a Barbie-inspired pink sparkly dress, was also joined by her husband Ryan Piers Williams. (See every star who hit the 2024 Oscars red carpet here).
And while he's not up for any awards this year, 2023 Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser, who will serve as a presenter for the March 10 ceremony, and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore are also up cutest pair. For the special occasion, Brendan wore a classic tux, while his makeup artist partner wore a bold blue gown.
One person who didn't turn the ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, into a cozy affair? Maestro star and director Bradley Cooper, who has yet to make his red carpet debut for his months-long relationship with Gigi Hadid. After all, the 49-year-old plans to turn the 96th Academy Awards into a sweet memory with his mom, Gloria Campano—his favorite date to star-studded affairs.
These couples are already winners in the romance department, but some stars may come home with some extra hardware. In fact, Oppenheimer alone is up for 13 awards—including director Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy, Emily and Robert Downey Jr. up for individual awards for their categories.
Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things follows behind with 11, including Best Picture, Costume Design, and Directing, while Killers of the Flower Moon earned 10, and Barbie enters film's biggest night with eight.
And some couples may even add romance into their acceptance speeches. After all, film power couple Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are up for Best Adapted Screenplay for Barbie, while Oppenenheimer duo Christopher and Emma Thomas—who have been together since college—are also mutually nominated for Best Picture for the J. Robert Oppenheimer-inspired flick.
Read on for more sweet red carpet pairings.