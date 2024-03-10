Josh Hartnett, Tamsin Egerton & More Red Carpet Couples Turning Oscars 2024 Into A Date Night

Watch : Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

These couples certainly aren't wasting a lovely night.

After all, many celebrities turned the 2024 Oscars into a glamorous date night, including Oppenheimer star Josh Hartnett, who brought along wife Tamsin Egerton to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles March 10.

The longtime couple turned heads in a rare red carpet moment. Josh wore a classic tux with a white bowtie, while his wife—with whom he shares four children—donned a dazzling gold strapless gown with silver accents.

Meanwhile, America Ferrera, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role along with Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Jodie Foster (Nyad), wore a Barbie-inspired pink sparkly dress, was also joined by her husband Ryan Piers Williams. (See every star who hit the 2024 Oscars red carpet here).

And while he's not up for any awards this year, 2023 Best Actor winner Brendan Fraser, who will serve as a presenter for the March 10 ceremony, and his girlfriend Jeanne Moore are also up cutest pair. For the special occasion, Brendan wore a classic tux, while his makeup artist partner wore a bold blue gown.