John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are a Perfect Match in Custom Fendi at 2024 Oscars

At the 2024 Oscars, John Mulaney and partner Olivia Munn shared a cute matching moment by both wearing custom Fendi while walking the red carpet March 10.

John Mulaney has entered the building. 

The comedian made his grand entrance at the 2024 Oscars red carpet on March 10 in Los Angeles—and he didn't come alone. John was accompanied by his partner Olivia Munn, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney

For the occasion, the couple both came clad in custom Fendi. John—who is slated to present one of the evening's awards—donned an all-black suit from the desiger while Olivia opted for a shimmering metallic gown with a stunning silk train. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

Olivia and John's parents' night out comes shortly after they made their red carpet debut as a couple, three years into their relationship. The big moment came during the Jan. 9 Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Although the pair don't often attend events in public together, both Olivia and John—who was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 to 2022—keep fans updated on life at home with Malcolm with frequent social media posts. 

2024 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

In fact at the start of this year, Olivia posted a sweet video with Malcolm, in which she reflected on her motherhood journey.

"If I knew earlier in my life that this magical boy would be in my future," she captioned the Jan. 14 post, "I wouldn't have worried so much about all the little things."

And indeed, all the little things faded away after the couple welcomed their son in November 2021. At the time, a source told E! News, "They are very committed to each other and raising their son together. Olivia is smitten over John and loves seeing him as a dad."

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

And it turns out John is just as taken with his new role. 

"If there's someone's eyes I want to see light up it's his," he said of Malcolm on Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast in August. "I now have nothing in my head except Malcolm."

Keep reading to see John and Olivia, as well as more celebrities, at the 2024 Oscars. 

