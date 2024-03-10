John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are a Perfect Match in Custom Fendi at 2024 Oscars

Watch : John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Are Red Carpet Official!

John Mulaney has entered the building.

The comedian made his grand entrance at the 2024 Oscars red carpet on March 10 in Los Angeles—and he didn't come alone. John was accompanied by his partner Olivia Munn, with whom he shares 2-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

For the occasion, the couple both came clad in custom Fendi. John—who is slated to present one of the evening's awards—donned an all-black suit from the desiger while Olivia opted for a shimmering metallic gown with a stunning silk train. (See all the red carpet arrivals here.)

Olivia and John's parents' night out comes shortly after they made their red carpet debut as a couple, three years into their relationship. The big moment came during the Jan. 9 Governors Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Los Angeles.

Although the pair don't often attend events in public together, both Olivia and John—who was previously married to Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 to 2022—keep fans updated on life at home with Malcolm with frequent social media posts.