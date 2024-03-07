These Hidden Gems From Kohl’s Will Instantly Make You Want to Shop There Again

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I don't know about you, but Kohl's was once the store all of us teen girls on a budget used to shop at with our parents. It was the place we could always count on to shop for basics and more for school. And while it's probably been a while since you last shopped there, we're here to tell you that the brand needs to be back on your radar ASAP. Kohl's has become another store were you can shop it all—fashion, beauty, and more. And if there's anything remotely similar to one of our favorite stores, Target, you can bet we'll all be there. Because one thing we Target girlies all crave, is to have more shops that invoke the same spine-tingling experience we all get when we go into the store blindly, ready to buy anything that calls our attention.
Lucky for us, Kohl's stepped up their game and partnered up with Sephora to make it the place where you can buy all your favorite beauty items, then turn the corner and shop for more cute fashion finds. While yes, it wouldn't normally be the first fashion retailer that comes to mind, you'll be surprised at all the affordable (and cute!) pieces we found while taking a peek at their clothing section. So, we recommend getting that image of the old Kohl's out of your head, because the new one is here to stay and we're buying everything. But, if you don't know where to start, keep scrolling for all the hidden gems we found in the fashion and beauty section. Seriously, you never would have guessed these items were available at Kohl's!
Shop Fashion at Kohl's
LC Lauren Conrad V-Neck Button Front Midi Dress
With spring right around the corner, you're going to need a simple and chic midi dress to wear to any daytime event (barbecues, brunches, etc.) like this one from Lauren Conrad's clothing line. It features a smocked waistband to accentuate your curves and an adorable ruffle v-neck.
Sonoma Goods For Life Utility Bomber Jacket
We're here to tell you that cargo is making a comeback, and what better way to incorporate the trend than a bomber jacket like this one from Kohl's? It comes in three colors, and will quickly become a staple in your closet.
Sonoma Goods For Life Button Thru Femme Midi Dress
In our opinion, you can never have enough flowy dresses. That's why we're immediately adding this pink midi dress to our carts. It's comfy to wear, comes in eight colorways and patterns, and can be dressed up or down.
Sonoma Goods For Life Oversized Boyfriend Shirt
A button-down shirt is the perfect basic to keep in your spring/summer wardrobe. It's comfy, flowy, and goes with basically anything. This one comes in seven colorways, and costs less than $30!
LC Lauren Conrad Notch Collar 1-Button Blazer Jacket
Tired of boring monochromatic suits? Reach for a statement blazer this spring to brighten up your wardrobe. We love how vibrant this pink one is, keeping it fun yet strictly business.
Shop Beauty at Sephora X Kohl's
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm
Packed with shea and murumuru seed butter, this vanilla-flavored lip balm from Summer Fridays will keep your lips hydrated, plump, and super kissable. The best part? It's made using vegan wax, giving you that glossy shine without a greasy texture.
ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray
Keep your makeup waterproof, sweatproof, and on fleek with the ONE/SIZE On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof setting spray. Infused with oil-absorbing components and pore-minimizing agents, this spray secures your glamorous look with a flawlessly blurred matte finish.
Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Perfume Mist
Featuring sugared violet, vanilla orchid, and sandalwood, Sol de Janeiro's Cheirosa 59 is a harmonious blend for lovers of fresh, flowery scents. Reach for it when you crave an earthy/floral pick-me-up on any given day.
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Find Comfort Body & Hair Fragrance Mist
The Rare Beauty Find Comfort body & hair fragrance mist is the perfect solution if you're looking for a hair perfume that doesn't weigh your locks down. With invigorating notes of lemon zest and jasmine, it leaves behind a refreshing trail that might just tempt you to spritz it all over your body too.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Wake up with plumped and hydrated lips with the Laneige lip sleeping mask. Known as a cult beauty favorite, this lip mask delivers intense moisture and antioxidants while you sleep for visibly smoother, baby-soft lips. Our favorite is the gummy bear scent!
