Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Husband Cole Tucker

When it comes to congratulating Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker, we're all in this together. The High School Musical alum announced at the 2024 Oscars that she is expecting her first baby.

Watch: Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

This 2024 Oscars announcement is the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens—her journey to becoming a mom. 

The High School Musical alum is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, the host of ABC's The Oscars Red Carpet Show confirmed March 10 when she debuted her baby bump at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The news comes three months after Vanessa and the baseball player tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico.

"I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better," the actress told Vogue in December about the couple's wedding, which was attended by some of her former Disney Channel costars. "I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

For any Wildcats fans looking for a play-by-play on how their romance got started, Vanessa and Cole began dating in 2020 following her split from Austin Butler. And if the story of how The Princess Switch star and the shortstop met is breaking free from your memory, allow her to explain how they first connected on a Zoom meditation headed by Jay Shetty

photos
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker: Romance Rewind

"I was literally on the Zoom with my girlfriend, and I started hitting her asking who he was, and she had never seen him before," Vanessa recalled to the magazine. "So I proceeded to look on the Zoom square to find out his name and found him on Instagram—and he sent a DM the next day."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Since then, they've continued to be all in this together. Two years after making their relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021, Vanessa and Cole got engaged on a trip to Paris.

"YES," the tick, tick... BOOM! star wrote on Instagram in February 2023 while giving fans a look at her oval diamond ring. "We couldn't be happier."

In fact, Vanessa—who's continued to provide glimpses into her relationship with Cole through red carpet appearancesdate nights and support at his games—has expressed how she was confident he's the one right from the get-go.

"I knew," she shared on an April 2023 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. "After our first weekend together, I called my sister and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.'"

And there was no need to tell Cole to get'cha head in the game of love, either. After all, the athlete's old post on X, formerly known as Twitter, proved he'd practically manifested his romance with Vanessa. As he wrote on the platform all the way back in 2012, "In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back."

Needless to say, Vanessa and Cole have found what they've been looking for.

"Real magnetic love is out there," she wrote on Instagram in a sweet 2023 Valentine's Day tribute that featured a photo of him giving her a kiss on the cheek as she smiled from ear to ear. "What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever."

And soon, Vanessa and Cole's journey will continue with a new family member. Now, to see every star on the red carpet, keep reading...

