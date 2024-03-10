Vanessa Hudgens Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby with Husband Cole Tucker

Watch : Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker in Mexico!

This 2024 Oscars announcement is the start of something new for Vanessa Hudgens—her journey to becoming a mom.

The High School Musical alum is expecting her first baby with husband Cole Tucker, the host of ABC's The Oscars Red Carpet Show confirmed March 10 when she debuted her baby bump at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. (See every star on the red carpet here.)

The news comes three months after Vanessa and the baseball player tied the knot in Tulum, Mexico.

"I couldn't have dreamt it to be any better," the actress told Vogue in December about the couple's wedding, which was attended by some of her former Disney Channel costars. "I knew it was going to be magical, but it exceeded my expectations."

For any Wildcats fans looking for a play-by-play on how their romance got started, Vanessa and Cole began dating in 2020 following her split from Austin Butler. And if the story of how The Princess Switch star and the shortstop met is breaking free from your memory, allow her to explain how they first connected on a Zoom meditation headed by Jay Shetty.