Don't Miss Out On Free People's Flash Sale For Up To 80% Off, With Deals Starting at Under $20

Get a $60 linen shorts for $17, a $128 lace dress for $55, a $98 peplum top for $30, and so much more during Free People's sale.

By Alexa Vazquez Mar 07, 2024 9:15 PMTags
Shop - Free People Flash Sale - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One thing about us is that we love a good deal and we know that you do, too, which is why we're always keeping tabs on your favorite brands so we can sound the alarm as soon as we get word that they're having a sale. From designer bag deals at TJ Maxx to savings on cute activewear from Gym Shark and buy 3-get-1 free dresses at Lulu's, we've made it our mission to scour the internet for can't miss sales that you need to know about, and boy do we have a good one for you today. Right now, Free People is having an insane sale where you can save up to 80% off boho chic finds. That's practically unheard of, especially at Free People. 

We're talking $60 linen shorts for just $17, a beautiful $128 dress with lace details now $55, an $88 floral skirt for $30, and a $98 peplum top for just $30. With deals like these, you can shop new pieces for your spring and summer capsule wardrobe guilt-free. You heard it here first! Don't say we didn't warn you. Keep reading for our favorite pieces from Free People's sale with deals of up to 80% off.

Mirella Linen & Cotton Drawstring Shorts

Made from a blend of linen and cotton, these shorts just scream summer. They have a relaxed and roomy fit and a drawstring waistband that makes them so comfy.

$60
$16.48
Nordstrom Rack

free-est Poppy Mini Sweater Dress

This lightweight knit minidress has that boho chic charm that Free People is known for. Featuring a wrap-front detail, you can style this dress up with some wedges or down with a pair of sandals.

$68
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack

Violet Visions Minidress

With its ruffle sleeves, pleated bust, and bow detail, this satin minidress is giving major coquette vibes.

$148
$69.97
Nordstrom Rack

Serve Polo Bodysuit

This ribbed bodysuit with a polo-inspired collar and neckline is a closet staple and will look good whether you pair it with some slacks for work or a flirty skirt for brunch.

$58
$24.97
Nordstrom Rack

Jazzy Dolman Sleeve Fit & Flare Minidress

This comfy fit and flare mini dress features an effortlessly slouchy bodice and a handkerchief hem adorned with lace panels.

$128
$54.97
Nordstrom Rack
Make a Move Sports Bra

Ideal for high-impact exercise, this sports bra has all the support you need, like compression to hold you in, molded cups for shape, an adjustable waistband, and wide, convertible straps.

$78
$34.97
Nordstrom Rack

free-est Embrace Strapless Convertible Maxi Dress

Get the best of both worlds with this strapless maxi dress, which can be worn two ways. One side boasts a ruched bodice while the other features a bandeau top with cheeky cutouts.

$78
$34.97
Nordstrom Rack

Palash Yarn-Dyed Baggy Cargo Pants

These cargo-style pants have an effortlessly cool, baggy silhouette and stretchy waistband. Featuring sunset-hued stripes, the drawstring hem of these pants can be adjusted and worn either as a jogger or a flared style.

$148
$64.97
Nordstrom Rack

Brittnee Print Smocked Peplum Top

Available in three colorways, this peplum top boasts a miniature floral print, puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a smocked bodice that's super comfortable.

$98
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack

Sammy Floral Miniskirt

With its tiered ruffles and flowy silhouette, this floral miniskirt will add a touch of romance to any look. Choose from two colors.

$88
$29.97
Nordstrom Rack

