Don't Miss Out On Free People's Flash Sale For Up To 80% Off, With Deals Starting at Under $20

One thing about us is that we love a good deal and we know that you do, too, which is why we're always keeping tabs on your favorite brands so we can sound the alarm as soon as we get word that they're having a sale. From designer bag deals at TJ Maxx to savings on cute activewear from Gym Shark and buy 3-get-1 free dresses at Lulu's, we've made it our mission to scour the internet for can't miss sales that you need to know about, and boy do we have a good one for you today. Right now, Free People is having an insane sale where you can save up to 80% off boho chic finds. That's practically unheard of, especially at Free People.
We're talking $60 linen shorts for just $17, a beautiful $128 dress with lace details now $55, an $88 floral skirt for $30, and a $98 peplum top for just $30. With deals like these, you can shop new pieces for your spring and summer capsule wardrobe guilt-free. You heard it here first! Don't say we didn't warn you. Keep reading for our favorite pieces from Free People's sale with deals of up to 80% off.
Mirella Linen & Cotton Drawstring Shorts
Made from a blend of linen and cotton, these shorts just scream summer. They have a relaxed and roomy fit and a drawstring waistband that makes them so comfy.
free-est Poppy Mini Sweater Dress
This lightweight knit minidress has that boho chic charm that Free People is known for. Featuring a wrap-front detail, you can style this dress up with some wedges or down with a pair of sandals.
Violet Visions Minidress
With its ruffle sleeves, pleated bust, and bow detail, this satin minidress is giving major coquette vibes.
Serve Polo Bodysuit
This ribbed bodysuit with a polo-inspired collar and neckline is a closet staple and will look good whether you pair it with some slacks for work or a flirty skirt for brunch.
Make a Move Sports Bra
Ideal for high-impact exercise, this sports bra has all the support you need, like compression to hold you in, molded cups for shape, an adjustable waistband, and wide, convertible straps.
free-est Embrace Strapless Convertible Maxi Dress
Get the best of both worlds with this strapless maxi dress, which can be worn two ways. One side boasts a ruched bodice while the other features a bandeau top with cheeky cutouts.
Palash Yarn-Dyed Baggy Cargo Pants
These cargo-style pants have an effortlessly cool, baggy silhouette and stretchy waistband. Featuring sunset-hued stripes, the drawstring hem of these pants can be adjusted and worn either as a jogger or a flared style.
Brittnee Print Smocked Peplum Top
Available in three colorways, this peplum top boasts a miniature floral print, puff sleeves, a sweetheart neckline, and a smocked bodice that's super comfortable.
Sammy Floral Miniskirt
With its tiered ruffles and flowy silhouette, this floral miniskirt will add a touch of romance to any look. Choose from two colors.