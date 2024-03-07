Don't Miss Out On Free People's Flash Sale For Up To 80% Off, With Deals Starting at Under $20

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

One thing about us is that we love a good deal and we know that you do, too, which is why we're always keeping tabs on your favorite brands so we can sound the alarm as soon as we get word that they're having a sale. From designer bag deals at TJ Maxx to savings on cute activewear from Gym Shark and buy 3-get-1 free dresses at Lulu's, we've made it our mission to scour the internet for can't miss sales that you need to know about, and boy do we have a good one for you today. Right now, Free People is having an insane sale where you can save up to 80% off boho chic finds. That's practically unheard of, especially at Free People.

We're talking $60 linen shorts for just $17, a beautiful $128 dress with lace details now $55, an $88 floral skirt for $30, and a $98 peplum top for just $30. With deals like these, you can shop new pieces for your spring and summer capsule wardrobe guilt-free. You heard it here first! Don't say we didn't warn you. Keep reading for our favorite pieces from Free People's sale with deals of up to 80% off.