Dive into the Epic Swimsuit Sales at J.Crew, Swimsuits for All & More, with Savings up to 70% Off

Whether you're packing for Spring Break, preparing for the summer, or just love a good deal, you're in luck. Right now is the perfect time to stock up on your swimwear essentials, from one pieces to tankinis, swimdresses to bikinis. And why is the timing so ideal? That's because there are major swimsuit sales happening across the Internet at J.Crew, Good American, Victoria's Secret, and more. You'll find high waisted bikini bottoms that will make you feel confident, swimwear that's designed for larger busts, inclusive sizing, and bikini bottoms that will actually cover your butt. All of these chic and flattering suits could be yours, and they're up to 70% off. I've broken everything down by brand, so scroll down and start clicking. Your perfect swimsuit awaits.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at J.Crew
High-support cross-back one-piece
There are a ton of great swimwear deals happening at J.Crew. You can save an extra 30% on sale styles by using code EXTRA at checkout, plus there's limited time deals on other selections. We're eyeing this simple one-piece for just $33.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at Swimsuits for All
FRINGE BANDEAU ONE PIECE SWIMSUIT
Have you heard of Swimsuits for All? They include sizing from 4 to 44, and allow you to search for suits by body type or swim solution (like tummy control, extra length, and more). And, their sale includes 50% off EVERYTHING and an 80% off clearance (no code needed). This trendy fringed bandeau piece is a steal at $16.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at PacSun
PacSun Brown Parker Halter Bikini Top
Searching through PacSun's swimwear sale makes me want to go to the beach. You can save up to 20% on new arrivals, including bikinis and one-piece suits (no code needed). This unpadded halter bikini top is available in XX-Small to X-Large.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at Revolve
Beach Riot Blair Top
Save 20% at Revolve sitewide by using code HAPPY20 at checkout. It doesn't apply to sale items, but you'll find great deals in the sale section, anyway. Like this bestselling bikini top that's velvety soft.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at ASOS
ASOS DESIGN crinkle one shoulder swimsuit in black
I audibly gasped when I saw the swimsuit sales happening at ASOS. You can score up to 65% off so many chic and trendy suits, in solid colors, bold prints, and electric hues. This one-shoulder one-piece is classic in black, and a steal at $15.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at H&M
Padded Bikini Top
You'll always find a great deal at H&M, but even more so in their swimwear section. Score up to 78% off bikini tops and bottoms, as well as one-pieces, beach dresses and cover-ups. You can even get this padded bikini top for less than $10.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at Cupshe
Emerge Strappy Shirred Mesh Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit
There are huge savings over at Cupshe, with up to 70% off one-pieces and bikinis. They feature inclusive sizing and so many different styles, like this strappy one-piece that could be yours for just $10.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at Target
Shade & Shore Women's Longline Ribbed Bikini Top
Head over to Target for low prices, a plentiful sale section, and Target Circle members can save up to 20% off swimwear. Available in 4 colors, and sizing from X-Small to X-Large, I'm scoping out this classic ribbed bikini top.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at Old Navy
V-Neck Ruffle-Trim Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit for Women
OK, when I saw the swimwear deals at Old Navy, I swear my heart stopped for a moment. I could not believe it. Not only are the price tags so low, they can get 30% lower by using code HURRY at checkout. This $44 cute ruffled one-piece is just $8, and it comes in 4 colors.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at Victoria's Secret
VICTORIA'S SECRET SWIM Twist Balconette Bikini Top
With prices as low as $4.99, you can really stock up on swimwear at Victoria's Secret for less. There's ruffles, prints, cut-out one-pieces, trendy bikinis, and more. I can't believe this elegant bikini top is just $7.
The Best Swimsuit Deals at Good American
SEXY BOOST TOP
Get up to 61% off when you shop over at Good American. Everything is so trendy, but lots of items are low stock, so get over there now. Just look at this Sexy Boost Top that offers coverage, but also delivers a touch of sexiness.
