Lululemon's We Made Too Much Section Seems Almost Too Good to be True: $118 Bottoms for Just $49 & More

Wake up babe, new "We Made Too Much" lululemon finds just dropped, and trust us when we say this drop is one you don't want to miss. As we inch ever so closer to the start of spring, there's never been a better time than now to update your wardrobe. In a way, it feels like the universe is giving us a big sign to do so; our fave brands are having major sales, curating gorgeous seasonal collections, and turning the weather around from dreary & gloomy to bright & sunny (slowly but surely). And today, the universe gave us the biggest sign of all — incredible scores from lululemon that you just have to see to believe, TBH.
While it's true that lululemon quietly updates the "We Made Too Much" section every week, this week's releases are particularly noteworthy because they're so good, it almost feels like a glitch in the simulation. Truly, the gasp we gusped when we saw some of these finds was unreal — whether you're looking to update your spring wardrobe, score some cute activewear for workout motivation, or just shop some chic closet staples, the lululemon has it all. Not only that, but a lot of these hidden gems are surprisingly still in stock in a variety of sizes, which is a rare occurrence when you're combing through "We Made Too Much." With that said, we predict that this rare, stars-aligning moment won't last long, and you'll need to hurry to shop before things sell out at the speed of light. After all, how often are you able to find Dance Studio pants in this section? Or, score steals like $118 bottoms for $49, $58 tanks for $29, $158 running shoes for $79, $52 water bottles for $19 & so much more? Exactly — run, bestie, run to that shopping cart!
lululemon Quilted Light Insulation Jacket
Forgot to check the weather app before you left the house? No worries, because you'll have this lightweight, rain-repellent jacket on hand. It's designed with PrimaLoft insulation that provides just the right amount of warmth on any day, and the relaxed fit is perfect for wearing over multiple layers if needed. Oh, and it's $100 off right now (which almost never happens!), so it's an absolute steal.
lululemon Stretch Woven High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant
High-rise and wide-leg are our two favorite words when it comes to looking for comfy bottoms, and these soft, stretchy pants completely fit the bill. It even comes with hand pockets & a hidden pocket for all your small essentials, along with side slits at the hems for added flow & breathability.
lululemon Side-Cinch Ribbed Cardigan
This ribbed cardigan is probably my favorite item on this list, and I admittedly did a bit of a double-take when I saw that almost all sizes were still in stock (but won't be for much longer, I predict). From the pretty pink color to the cinchable bow hems to the length and overall ballet-core aesthetic, everything about this cardigan is just *chef's kiss*.
lululemon Dance Studio Mid-Rise Cropped Pant
OK, Dance Studio pants are almost never found in the "We Made Too Much" section, so this find is kind of a big deal. From yoga classes to weekend lounging to spring traveling, these pants will have you feeling comfy and looking cute all day long.
lululemon Blissfeel Trail Women's Running Shoe
Now that the weather's finally starting to get warmer, it's time to hit the trails for those morning jogs. Find your rhythm with these Blissfeel running shoes, which feature a firm rubber sole that ensures stable traction, molded heel that keeps your feet even on the rockiest terrain, and a soft-and-springy cushioning that provides optimal support for your soles every step of the way.
The great thing about lululemon shoes is that you can try them out for 30 days, and if you're not satisfied with them, you can return them for a full refund — and that applies to these Blissfeel shoes in the "We Made Too Much" section.
lululemon Like a Cloud Ribbed Bra Light Support, B/C Cup
A yoga bra that supports you through every stretching pose and practice drill but feels comfy enough to wear all day? Like a Cloud bra, meet our shopping carts. Crafted from sweat-wicking, ribbed fabric and designed with soft, molded foam cups, this bra is one you'll be reaching for regularly — even on rest days.
lululemon Scuba Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Pant 7/8 Length Velvet Cord
You might have a pair of soft pants in your wardrobe, but what about velvety-soft pants? Styled with a slim-to-straight fit, these mid-rise pants are made to sit above your ankle and are perfect for dressing up or down.
lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 32oz Shine
Upgrade your hydration game without making your wallet cry with this $52 water bottle that's currently just $19. It features a leak-proof lid, slip-free texture, and double-wall insulation, so your beverage will taste immaculately refreshing no matter where your next adventure takes you.
lululemon Loungeful Hoodie
Your classic hoodie, but better. Made from a cozy cotton-blend fleece fabric that's naturally breathable and oh-so-soft, this hoodie is designed with a loose fit for that effortlessly cool & casual vibe. It sits below the waistband for moderate, everyday coverage, and it even has a hidden card sleeve in the kangaroo pocket. How nifty!
lululemon Asymmetrical Pleated Tennis Skirt
Serve on and off the court in this chic tennis skirt. It's designed with a high-rise fit with a drawcord waistband, along with drop-in pockets on the liner and a perforated side pleat to help keep you cool even in the hottest of matches.
lululemon Wundersoft Ultra-Soft Nulu Mockneck Tank Top
Tank tops that are juuust the right length hit different, especially when they're also super soft, lightweight, and stretchy. This mock neck tank top is available in five gorgeous colors, and it's perfect for both workouts and everyday layering.
lululemon Crossbody Camera Bag 2L Quilted Velour
This camera bag is as stylish as it is functional, featuring plenty of room and zippered compartments to keep all your daily essentials secure & organized. The shoulder strap is fully adjustable, and it's highly rated by lululemon shoppers.
According to one reviewer, "It's so spacious and so so SO soft but not exactly velvet just such good quality! I can fit a full size wallet in it and it has a little slit that fits my phone perfectly! If they had more colors I'd get more!"
lululemon Relaxed-Fit Super-High-Rise Cargo Short 4-inch
These high-rise cargo shorts are the ideal warm-weather essential if you want to feel comfy & look stylish all day long. From hikes to picnics to beach days & more, the shorts have you covered. They're made from water-repellent fabric with buttery-soft Nulu fabric on the inside of the waistband, and they're designed with ergonomically spacious cargo pockets that can hold your keys, phone, wallet & more.
lululemon It's Rulu Ribbed Cropped Half Zip
Maybe she's born with it; maybe it's Rulu. This chic half-zip jacket is designed to keep you warm without overheating during your runs, and it features a flattering fit that hugs your body and falls right around the waistband. It's also equipped with thumbholes for keeping the sleeves down, an underarm gusset for improved mobility (& minimal chafe), reflective details for added visibility, and a zippered pocket for keeping your small essentials secure.
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Asymmetrical Bodysuit
From spinning classes to girls' nights out, this peach-fuzz soft bodysuit is a versatile closet staple you'll be reaching for heavily all year long. The fabric is double layered for optimal coverage and support, and the design contours your body for a flattering, snatched silhouette. You can grab the bodysuit in five different colors in the "We Made Too Much" section.
lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Thong Underwear
Soft and undetectable, these thongs will keep your leggings looking smooth against your figure through each & every movement. Made from sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and snug-yet-stretchy fabric, the underwear features a mid-rise fit and thong cut with a wide front panel for coverage.
One lululemon shopper raved, "I am a trainer and a bodybuilder who lives in leggings. And I can't believe I didn't buy these thongs years ago. I get real sweaty during workouts and I am so impressed that these thongs are pretty good at absorbing sweat but also don't give me camel toe! I honestly need to buy more because I hate every other pair of undies I own."
lululemon Honeycomb Crewneck Sweater
Cozy and chic, this crewneck sweater is sure to be your new favorite loungewear staple. The 3D honeycomb knit and chunky ribbed sleeves adds stylish texture & dimension, while the relaxed, hip-length fit keeps you comfy and covered. The sweater is also available at the same price in a bone (creamy white) color.
lululeman Softstreme High-Rise Pant Regular
These high-rise pants are made from the brand's Softstreme fabric, meaning they're unbelievably soft to the touch while also being stretchy and quick-drying. They're designed with an easy fit that floats away from your body, draping down from your hip to hem for an effortlessly stylish look. They can be dressed up or down with ease, and they're currently available in five different colors.
lululemon Wunder Puff Backpack 20L
From everyday commutes to weekend getaways, this Wunder Puff-inspired backpack is equally trendy and functional. Made from water-repellant fabric, the backpack features a reinforced strap construction for carrying heavy loads, an expandable pocket for storing sweaty gear, multiple interior pockets for keeping your essentials organized, and a discreet side zippered pocket for holding your water bottle. Additionally, the backpack is equipped with a trolley-compatible sleeve and an exterior padded pocket that fits a laptop measuring up to 16 inches. It really does check all the boxes.
