Amy Robach Shares She's Delayed Blood Work in Fear of a Breast Cancer Recurrence

Watch : Amy Robach Says Her and T.J. Holmes' Careers Were "Taken" From Them Amid Scandal

Amy Robach is reflecting on one of her biggest fears.

For years after her stage II breast cancer went into remission, the former GMA3 anchor was diligent about getting her biannual blood tests done. But all that changed amid the scrutiny over her romance with co-anchor T.J. Holmes and after missing her February 2023 appointment over the controversy, she still hasn't been back for the tests.

"We were going through our hell," Amy said on the March 7 episode of their Amy and T.J. Podcast. "It was the last thing on my mind."

But her decision also went beyond that.

"I think anyone who has survived this knows that when you go in for the blood work, it's very emotional," she explained. "If the cancer were to come back in the places you don't want it to with breast cancer—bones, liver, lungs, brain—you'd get a blood test that would show a tumor marker, which means that you would be facing then a terminal, yet treatable, but ultimately terminal cancer."