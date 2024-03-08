Find Out Who Won The Traitors Season 2

Watch : Phaedra Parks Reveals She Almost Wasn't In 'The Traitors' At All!

The Traitors has officially crowned a new winner...or should we say winners?

The Peacock reality competition series' second season came to a close March 7 with a finale filled with more twists, turns and jaw-dropping moments than fans could have ever expected.

The episode kicked off with the reveal that the only remaining Traitor Kate Chastain had "murdered" The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitfield in an attempt to squash any appearances of an alliance between the Bravo stars. That left The Challenge's Chris "C.T." Tamburello, two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, The Real World's Trishelle Cannatella and Shahs of Sunset alum Mercedes "M.J." Javid as the last four Faithfuls in the game.

After banking an additional $50,000 during the cast's final challenge—a seaside obstacle coarse that culminated with them rowing to a ship in the ocean and raising its heavy sail—it came time for their last banishment roundtable. And, shockingly, Kate was able to stir enough suspicions about Sandra that she was ultimately voted out. But that didn't mean the Below Deck star had won the jackpot just yet.

The remaining four players had to vote either to end the game now or opt for another banishment if they suspected another Traitor still in their midst.