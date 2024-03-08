Find Out Who Won The Traitors Season 2

The Traitors has officially crowned a new winner...or should we say winners?
The Peacock reality competition series' second season came to a close March 7 with a finale filled with more twists, turns and jaw-dropping moments than fans could have ever expected.
The episode kicked off with the reveal that the only remaining Traitor Kate Chastain had "murdered" The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Shereé Whitfield in an attempt to squash any appearances of an alliance between the Bravo stars. That left The Challenge's Chris "C.T." Tamburello, two-time Survivor winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, The Real World's Trishelle Cannatella and Shahs of Sunset alum Mercedes "M.J." Javid as the last four Faithfuls in the game.
After banking an additional $50,000 during the cast's final challenge—a seaside obstacle coarse that culminated with them rowing to a ship in the ocean and raising its heavy sail—it came time for their last banishment roundtable. And, shockingly, Kate was able to stir enough suspicions about Sandra that she was ultimately voted out. But that didn't mean the Below Deck star had won the jackpot just yet.
The remaining four players had to vote either to end the game now or opt for another banishment if they suspected another Traitor still in their midst.
Everyone, except Kate, voted for another banishment, making it seem as her cover had been blown. And the votes did not go her way—Kate was voted out much to the joy of C.T., Trishelle and M.J., who had successfully sniffed out the wolf among them.
When it came time to reveal her status, Kate told the group, "I only know how to play this game as a Faithful. I only would like to win this game by sharing money with people who are my friends, and I think of you as all my friends. But...I am a Traitor."
In a confessional, the former Chief Stew applauded her fellow competitors' game play.
"I am so disappointed," Kate admitted. "But, you know what? If I don't get a chance at a little bit of money, but that also means I don't have to lie and backstab people I care for and respect, that's something I can afford. Because there are three happy Faithfuls down there sharing some money I helped earn. Drinks on them."
However, another twist awaited.
Although it seemed as only three Faithfuls remained, host Alan Cumming asked the cast to vote again if they'd like to walk away or banish another—and they chose to eliminate one more person from the game. The first vote ended in a stalemate, with C.T. voting for M.J., M.J. for Trishelle and Trishelle—in a jaw-dropping twist—for her longtime friend C.T., forcing another vote to break the three-way tie.
In the end, the MTV costars both voted for M.J., meaning C.T. and Trishelle won The Traitors season two.
As Alan announced, "With wills of iron, strength of titanium and nerves of steel, you've now both won $104,050!"
In a confessional, an elated Trishelle reflected on the serendipitous moment of winning alongside her former The Challenge rival.
"If you would have told me that I would, not only get along with C.T. but I will be working with C.T. and then we won this game together, I would have never have believed it," she said. "And here we are. I'm just so happy."
Binge the full season of The Traitors on Peacock.
