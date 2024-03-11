See Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and More Stars' Fashion Transformations for Oscars 2024 After-Parties

After Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 2024 Oscars, stars like Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Emily Blunt and America Ferrera continued to celebrate the Academy Awards by attending the after-parties.

By Elyse Dupre Mar 11, 2024 1:11 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwards 2024OscarsPartiesCelebrities
Watch: 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Take one look at these stars' outfits for the Oscars after-parties, and you'll want to nominate them for Best Dressed.

After the winners of the 96th Academy Awards were revealed during the March 10 ceremony (see the full list here), Hollywood kept the good times rolling with more celeb-filled celebrations. 

And if stars' ensembles for the Oscars red carpet made your jaws drop before (here's a refresher of all the looks), you'll want to see their wardrobe changes for the late-night soirées. Because why have one unforgettable style moment when you can have two? 

Margot Robbie, for instance, switched from her black Versace gown into a gold vintage Mugler number for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Similarly, Emily Blunt changed out of her sparkly Schiaparelli dress into a blush Dolce & Gabbana ensemble for the star-studded soirée. And while Emma Stone and Cynthia Erivo stuck with Louis Vuitton for both two events, their fashion transformations still made heads turn.

photos
Biggest Oscars Transformations of All Time

And while there were no trophies handed out for fashion, there were still several honors awarded to the winners of the 2024 Oscars. Oppenheimer took home the top Best Picture prize—one of the seven awards it received that evening. Poor Things also swept in four categories, and The Zone of Interest won in two.

Of course, the awards and fashion are just part of the unforgettable evening. There was also host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue as well as show-stopping performances, heartfelt tributes and moving acceptance speeches.

Not ready to officially roll the credits on award show season just yet? Then raise a glass and check out stars' fashion transformations for the Oscars after-parties (no RSVP required).

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images, Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Margot Robbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage

Danielle Brooks

Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Doug Peters/PA Images via Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Florence Pugh

Trending Stories

1

The Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

2

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Edited Family Photo Controversy

3

Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Oscars Performance

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

2

Kate Middleton Breaks Silence on Edited Family Photo Controversy

3

Eva Mendes Reacts to Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" Oscars Performance

4

Why Al Pacino's 2024 Oscars Best Picture Flub Has the Internet Divided

5

See the Kardashian-Jenners' Night Out at the 2024 Oscars After-Parties