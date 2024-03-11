See Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and More Stars' Fashion Transformations for Oscars 2024 After-Parties

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Take one look at these stars' outfits for the Oscars after-parties, and you'll want to nominate them for Best Dressed.

After the winners of the 96th Academy Awards were revealed during the March 10 ceremony (see the full list here), Hollywood kept the good times rolling with more celeb-filled celebrations.

And if stars' ensembles for the Oscars red carpet made your jaws drop before (here's a refresher of all the looks), you'll want to see their wardrobe changes for the late-night soirées. Because why have one unforgettable style moment when you can have two?

Margot Robbie, for instance, switched from her black Versace gown into a gold vintage Mugler number for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Similarly, Emily Blunt changed out of her sparkly Schiaparelli dress into a blush Dolce & Gabbana ensemble for the star-studded soirée. And while Emma Stone and Cynthia Erivo stuck with Louis Vuitton for both two events, their fashion transformations still made heads turn.