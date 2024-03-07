Save 40% on a NuFACE Device Shoppers Praise for Making Them Look 10 Years Younger

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Making time for a self-care routine is easier said than done. Plus, it can also be expensive to treat yourself to facials and other wellness treatments. Or maybe you just don't have the time to fit a beauty appointment in your schedule. If you are familiar with either of those scenarios and you still want to prioritize your skincare, there are some highly-effective treatments you can do at home at your convenience. Plus, I found a major NuFACE deal, you don't want to miss.
The NuFACE FIX is a powerful microcurrent skincare device that "instantly targets the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and forehead within three minutes," according to the brand. Right now you can get a bundle with the NuFACE The FIX Line Smoothing Device and the FIX Serum for just $99 from QVC. If you bought this from another site, you would pay $165.
Shoppers cannot get over their amazing results from this easy-to-use device. Keep on reading to find out why so many people adore this device. Get your shop on before this deal sells out.
NuFACE The FIX Line Smoothing Device Deal
Apply this serum and go over the area with the device. Treat each area for three minutes up to twice a day. If there is remaining serum after your treatment, gently tap it in.
If you bought this from another site, you would pay $165. QVC has four colors to choose from.
Shoppers have been gushing over this device and their fantastic results. Checkout these rave reviews.
NuFACE The FIX Line Smoothing Device w/ FIX Serum Reviews
A shopper explained, "I received this device as a gift from my best friend! I've had the full size unit for awhile and love it, but this takes it to a whole new level!!!!!! I absolutely love how I can work my eyelids and it gently opens them up SO much!!!! I just relax while watching TV and remove years from my face! Thank you, NuFace!!!!"
Another declared, "So glad I purchased this tool!!! I have been a customer for over 20 years. This is my very first review. Results are immediate and amazing. I have been using this once a day for about a month. Overall improvements on lines everywhere but the results around the eyes are truly amazing. I feel 10 years younger AND my eyeshadow and liner go on smooth because of the uplift and smoothing."
A reviewer wrote, "I've been using this for about 2 weeks. I do small sections at a time. Example: left side of upper lip. Then right side of upper lips. Right under eye then left under eye. At first I didn't notice much. Then the other day I looked in my rear view mirror. Wow! No shooting star under eye lines! No upper lip issues!!!!! This does work. Now I'm going to hope for a super size serum."
"I have been a NuFace user for 10 years. Love the tool and attachments. I held off on buying the fix. Why did I do that? It's amazing. Works well do de-puff my eyes and soften fine lines. It's takes commitment to see a difference not just a few weeks," as shopper said.
A QVC customer reviewed, "I have been using this for past 10 days. It is really amazing and has reduced lines above my lip. Can't thank you enough for a great product."
