Katy Perry's Backside-Baring Red Carpet Look Will Leave You Wide Awake

Katy Perry stepped out at the Billboard Women in Music Awards March 6 in a red ensemble reminiscent of her Teenage Dream era.

Two things that are unforgettable? California Gurls and Katy Perry's latest red carpet look. 

After all, the "Teenage Dream" singer stepped out at the Billboard Women in Music Awards March 6 in a risqué red two-piece ensemble that seemed reminiscent of her iconic era. 

While posing on the red carpet, Katy showed off the ensemble, which included a peplum red corset top, along with matching bottoms that included ruched skirt with a peek of gray fabric underneath. The 39-year-old rounded out the look with a black thong and a bold butterfly print, which was plainly visible amid her close-fitting look. 

For accessories, Katy wore a tasteful pearl necklace and matching earrings, as well as a pair of high black pumps. She had her hair in a long ponytail, and tied the whole look together with a bold red lip.

In an Instagram post showing off her look, Katy added, "You're my butterfly, sugar, baby," in the caption, prompting fans to speculate if she was teasing an upcoming project with the butterfly accent on her back. 

Either way, it appears 2024 is the year of hearing Katy roar as she's been out and about and making subtle career moves in the last few months. In February, the "Firework" singer—who shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom—announced that she's leaving American Idol after seven seasons as a judge, teasing that other things were keeping her busy.

"I mean I love Idol so much, it's connected me with like the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse, that pulse to my own beat," she explained to Jimmy Kimmel during her appearance on his late night show. "I have some things planned for this year. It's going to be a very, very exciting year."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In addition to spending time in the studio, Katy has a big music festival performance in Brazil slated for the fall. And as for how she's maintaining her packed schedule?

"We have a really good calendar," the star told E! News in November. "It's amazing and we plan way, way ahead."

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Since she has some big things coming around the bend, peruse some of Katy's most iconic moments below.

