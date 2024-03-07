Katy Perry's Backside-Baring Red Carpet Look Will Leave You Wide Awake

Watch : Katy Perry Reveals She's LEAVING 'American Idol' After 7 Seasons

Two things that are unforgettable? California Gurls and Katy Perry's latest red carpet look.

After all, the "Teenage Dream" singer stepped out at the Billboard Women in Music Awards March 6 in a risqué red two-piece ensemble that seemed reminiscent of her iconic era.

While posing on the red carpet, Katy showed off the ensemble, which included a peplum red corset top, along with matching bottoms that included ruched skirt with a peek of gray fabric underneath. The 39-year-old rounded out the look with a black thong and a bold butterfly print, which was plainly visible amid her close-fitting look.

For accessories, Katy wore a tasteful pearl necklace and matching earrings, as well as a pair of high black pumps. She had her hair in a long ponytail, and tied the whole look together with a bold red lip.

In an Instagram post showing off her look, Katy added, "You're my butterfly, sugar, baby," in the caption, prompting fans to speculate if she was teasing an upcoming project with the butterfly accent on her back.

Either way, it appears 2024 is the year of hearing Katy roar as she's been out and about and making subtle career moves in the last few months. In February, the "Firework" singer—who shares 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom—announced that she's leaving American Idol after seven seasons as a judge, teasing that other things were keeping her busy.