The Skinny Confidential's Mouth Tape With a 20K+ Waitlist Is Back in Stock!

Calling all sleeping beauties: The Skinny Confidential's Mouth Tape is officially coming back in stock today, March 8. If you want to get straight into it, this link will take you right to the mouth tape's shopping landing page. Time is especially of the essence today — when the mouth tape launched on February 14, it sold out within 48 hours and amassed a waitlist of 20K+ customers within the week of its sellout. Plus, it's already earned a highly devoted following from shoppers who can't stop raving about everything from the intuitive design to the beauty & wellness benefits they're experiencing to the pretty-in-pink aesthetic. All that to say, you need to channel your inner competitive Monica-shopping-for-a-discounted-wedding-dress energy if you want to score the mouth tape before it sells out, again.
Whether your goals are sculpting your jawline, sleeping more soundly through the night, waking up with more energy and less facial puffiness, this mouth tape does it all, according to multiple reviews. Lauryn Bosstick, The Skinny Confidential's creator & beauty it-girl, also shared that in the process of mouth taping, "My jaw was stronger and more defined, the whites of my eyes were whiter, I wasn't thirsty in the morning. I felt and feel incredible because of it. Being a mom of two young kids and running a business and podcast can wipe you out, so as you can imagine, waking up with a noticeably higher energy level is life changing." But, what makes this mouth tape the one? According to Lauryn, "We wanted to make a mouth tape that works but make it aesthetically pleasing. The lip shape makes it fun to wear and there's a small opening in the middle if you like to take sips of water throughout the night. One of the community's favorite features is the buttercream nostalgic tin. It keeps your mouth tape flat, clean and easy to travel with." In essence, the mouth tape is a must-have addition to your beauty ritual if you're looking to fully enhance the quality of your sleep & health.
Welcome to your sleepy hot girl era.
The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape
Upgrade your nighttime ritual with this top-rated mouth tape that works while you sleep for all-day beauty & wellness benefits. According to the brand (and to multiple shoppers), the mouth tape helps strengthen & define your jawline, wake up feeling more energized, sleep more soundly, and even reduce bad breath. The pretty pink design & chic cream travel case are just the perfect cherry on top.
How to Use The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape
If you're still on the fence about adding the mouth tape to your cart, check out some of the many rave reviews that shoppers have left on The Skinny Confidential, from those who have just started mouth taping to those who have been mouth taping for years (but agree that this mouth tape is by far the best one they've tried).
"Well I love every product from The Skinny Confidential, but this one specifically because the purpose behind it is amazing! I'm chiseling my jaw while I sleep? Sold. The tape is so soft, looks cute beside your bed, and I've been waking up with more energy already!"
"I've been following Lauryn for a few years now & i started using mouth tape as soon as she let everyone know. THIS pink, aesthetic AND durable AF mouth tape is everythinggg. I wake up so rejuvenated & I CANNOT sleep without. Seriously give it a try!"
"I have used several other mouth tapes from different brands, and I end up taking them off in my sleep. With TSC mouth tape, I'm sleeping through the night, breathing through my nose, and waking up with the tape still on! My recovery score has improved on my Whoop and my Oura. Feeling so much more rested, too! It's comfortable and I love how I can drink water through a straw if needed. Gently nudges you to breathe through your nose instead of forcing you by making your lips feel sealed shut (how the others made me feel)."
"From the first night I noticed when I woke up I had absolutely no stinky morning breath. My mouth feels so much more hydrated. I'm excited to see more results the longer I use it"
"I had been hearing Lauryn and other wellness influencers talk about mouth tape for months. Like some other wellness things I was hesitant to try as I wasn't sure this would be worth it. Once TSC dropped their mouth tape, I decided to give it a try and I was seriously shocked how much I loved it! For someone who is chronically puffy, this is by far the best thing to use to help with puffiness in the face when you wake up. Not only that, but I have been sleeping deeper and have more energy when I wake up. I really thought this was just another gadget I didn't need but it hasn't even been a month and I refuse to sleep without it. I was also hesitant to try because I have had sinus issues my whole life and thought sleeping with mouth tape would make me feel claustrophobic. It only took a few minutes to get use to and it has helped my sinus issues SO MUCH! I can't stress enough how amazing mouth taping is. Lauryn does it yet again! My partner even asks for his when we are going to bed and he was even more skeptical than I was when I first started using them. I would highly recommend at least trying. I wish someone would have convinced me sooner."
"I have loved the mouth tape since getting it last week! It doesn't interrupt my skincare, helps me keep my retainers in, and is beyond comfortable. I am now officially a subscription girly! I already know I won't be able to live without this."
"I have horrible anxiety that creeps in as I try to fall asleep and gives me very restless sleep throughout the night. Mouth tape helps me control my breathing and sleep soundly throughout the night. While the pink cuteness is a perk, this is the one tape that covers my lips completely and sticks perfectly throughout the night. This is an absolute must have."
"I've been mouth taping for about a year- and this tape is NEXT LEVEL. It stays on all night without sliding around, you can breathe if needed through the tiny slit but your breath won't default to that, it comes off nicely and it is so so cute. 10/10 for sure!"
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
Roll away your stress and facial puffiness with this all-aluminum ice roller. You can use it in the morning and/or night to help boost circulation, restore radiance, visibly shrink pores, and support lymphatic drainage, according to the brand.
The Skinny Confidential Pink Balls Face Massager
Contour, smooth, tone, and glow with this top-rated face massager. The massager works by mimicking the effects of a professional facial massage, stimulating your facial muscles to promote blood & oxygen circulation and applying pressure around your lymph nodes to support lymphatic drainage.
The Skinny Confidential Shavette Kit
Shaving has never looked so cute. This power duo includes the brand's Hot Shave Razor and Hot Shave Cream, which work beautifully together to help you achieve a seamless shave while leaving your skin nourished and protected.
The Skinny Confidential Hot Minute Planner
TBH, the title says it all. This cheeky planner is designed to help you get your s*** together, and it includes space to plan your skincare routine, meditations, workouts, books, weekly goals, daily to-dos, and so much more.
Who is Lauryn Bosstick?
Lauryn Bosstick is the creator of The Skinny Confidential. In addition to being an internet-beloved beauty & wellness brand, The Skinny Confidential is a blog, podcast, and YouTube channel. Lauryn has also published a book as part of The Skinny Confidential brand, titled The Skinny Confidential's Get the F*ck Out of the Sun: Routines, Products, Tips, and Insider Secrets from 100+ of the World's Best Skincare Gurus. In the book, she shares beauty, skincare, and lifestyle advice, featuring interviews with other top influencers. Finally, Lauryn hosts The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast alongside her husband, Michael Bosstick.
Where can I listen to The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast?
Tune in to The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast on YouTube. The podcast is also available on podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
What are the benefits of using mouth tape?
Mouth taping at night addresses various beauty & wellness concerns by encouraging you to breathe through your nose while sleeping instead of your mouth via limiting access of inhalations and exhalations taken through the mouth. According to The Skinny Confidential blog, breathing through the nose allows optimal biological functions, as mouth breathing is associated with conditions such as asthma, yellow teeth, sleep apnea, sore throat, and more.
What is the best mouth tape to use?
In less than a month since its release, The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape has already gained a very large following among shoppers for its intuitive design, effectiveness, and overall aesthetic. After selling out within 48 hours of its initial launch, The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape has amassed a waitlist of over 20K shoppers who have been waiting for it to come back in stock. The restock will take place March 8, 2024, at 9AM PST.
Why is the The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape worth it?
The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape has earned many highly positive reviews from customers, many of whom rave about the product's superior quality, health & wellness benefits, and trendy aesthetic. Multiple reviews report that the mouth tape is notably superior in quality and much more effective compared to cheaper alternatives. Made from porous, medical-grade tape, The Skinny Confidential Mouth Tape is a beauty and wellness tool that is worth the investment, as many shoppers attest.
