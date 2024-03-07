Mason Disick Proves He Can Keep Up With His Stylish Family in New Fit Check

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Shares RARE Photo of Son Mason Disick

Mason Disick knows what it takes to dress like a Kardashian.

Case in point? When aunt Khloe Kardashian highlighted some of the family's fashion March 6, Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's 14-year-old son stole the show in his all-denim ensemble.

In the Instagram Story, Mason donned a pair of baggy oversized jean shorts, a buttoned-up jean shirt and Timberland boots. He finished his look with a chrome chain, a black belt with an ornate silver buckle, statement rings and a Rolex watch.

As Khloe simply captioned the Story, "Go offfff Mase."

And the 39-year-old couldn't help but gush over his sleek accessories, exclaiming in the video, "What is happening? Chrome, chrome, chrome!"

While Mason cemented his fashion-forward style, the video unsurprisingly didn't include his face. After all, he's rarely seen online, unlike his younger Penelope Disick, 11, and brother Reign Disick, 9.

However, fans did get an update in December when he was seen in family photos posted by Kim Kardashian just days before his and Reign's joint birthday.