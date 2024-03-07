Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Says She Screamed in Pain After 2nd Surgery Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan is opening up about her second surgery amid her brain cancer battle.
After being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October and undergoing her first craniotomy that same month to remove the tumor, the 19-year-old shared she underwent another procedure and gave fans an update on how she's doing.
"I'm in so much pain," Isabella, who's been documenting her journey, noted in a March 6 YouTube video that showed her lying in a hospital bed with bandages around her head after surgery, "and my head is wrapped like this. My face is extremely puffy, and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier. I was like screaming. This is not fun."
The teen also detailed what the procedure entailed. "They cleaned out my scar for, like, infection, and then they replaced my bone that they cut out of my skull originally with a titanium plate," she continued. "So now, I'm part titanium."
As Isabella explained, she's hoping the surgery will help with the fevers she'd been having, which had landed her back in the hospital. The college student also shared that she pushed her chemotherapy back a week as she heals from the procedure.
"It's not fun getting your head cut open," she added. "It's not fun. But I'm just super glad I can still walk and talk, and they didn't touch my brain. Because doing that again…would be really, really rough and I don't think I could do it. I could do it, but it would be rough again."
In the video, Isabella also gave fans a glimpse inside her time at the hospital following the surgery, including her friends and family supporting her, her doctors removing a tube from the back of her head and her walking. Through it all, she's remained positive. As she put it at the end of the video, "This isn't the worst it's been!"
Isabella has previously spoken about how she wants to share her experience to help others.
"I hope to just kind of be a voice," she told Good Morning America in January, "and be a person people who maybe are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at and find something interesting about the day."
And her family has been by her side. To see the loved ones in her corner, keep reading.