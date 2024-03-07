Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Says She Screamed in Pain After 2nd Surgery Amid Brain Cancer Battle

Watch : Isabella Strahan Undergoes Emergency Surgery Amid Cancer Battle

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan is opening up about her second surgery amid her brain cancer battle.

After being diagnosed with medulloblastoma in October and undergoing her first craniotomy that same month to remove the tumor, the 19-year-old shared she underwent another procedure and gave fans an update on how she's doing.

"I'm in so much pain," Isabella, who's been documenting her journey, noted in a March 6 YouTube video that showed her lying in a hospital bed with bandages around her head after surgery, "and my head is wrapped like this. My face is extremely puffy, and this sucks. I was in so much pain earlier. I was like screaming. This is not fun."

The teen also detailed what the procedure entailed. "They cleaned out my scar for, like, infection, and then they replaced my bone that they cut out of my skull originally with a titanium plate," she continued. "So now, I'm part titanium."