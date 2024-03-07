BBC Scotland's Nick Sheridan Dead at 32

Watch : Gary Sinise’s Son McCanna “Mac” Sinise Dead at 33

Friends and family are mourning the loss of Nick Sheridan.

The BBC Scotland radio presenter died following a short illness, the BBC shared. He was 32.

"Nick has been a wonderful colleague," Head of News and Current Affairs Gary Smith shared in a March 7 statement. "He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author—and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them."

He continued, "Our hearts go out to his parents, to his partner and to all his family and friends."

Sheridan began his reporting carer with RTÉ news in 2016 before moving to BBC Scotland two years later. During his time with the Scottish outlet—starting as a researcher and working his way up to presenter—Sheridan worked on shows such as Reporting Scotland, Drivetime, The Nine and Seven Days. Prior to his death, he switched from a full-time staff position to freelance work to focus on writing children's books.

Following the news of Sheridan's death, Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf took a moment ahead of his weekly question session in the Scottish Parliament chamber to pay tribute. Per Sky News, Yousaf described him as an "extremely talented journalist and author."