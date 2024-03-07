See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

Will these cast members from Love Is Blind season six please take the pod-ium?
E! News can exclusively unveil the first look photos of Love Is Blind: The Reunion, revealing which stars of the reality dating show will appear when the special hits the streaming platform March 13 at 6 p.m. PT.
So, who will be bringing the drama to this season's post-finale event? Well, Jeramey Lutinski, Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills will be at the show. Plus, Jimmy Presnell is scheduled to step out for the occasion, hopefully to reveal where things stand with his ex-fiancée Chelsea Blackwell, whom he split with before even making it down the aisle. And the software salesman will also be forced to face his former pod connection Jess Vestal, whom he recently shaded for being a "mean girl."
But Jimmy's not the only one who will have to answer to some questionable decisions made during filming. Clay Gravesande will also return to set the record straight as to why he waited until getting to the altar to tell AD Smith he didn't plan to marry her.
"I looked at myself in the mirror and said, ‘Am I a husband?'" Clay gave as his reason at the time, "and the answer was no. Am I deeply in love? The answer was no.'"
And for all the hopeful romantics out there, the show won't only be about the love that didn't work out. That is, of course, if Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre—the only couple to follow through with their wedding in the finale—divulge that they are still together when they appear for the special.
And as for whether we'll get to see Trevor Sova, who shared a connection with Chelsea in the pods, and Sarah Ann Bick, who sent some controversial texts to Jeramey after he proposed to Laura Dadisman? You'll have to tune in March 13 to find out which surprise guests will participate.
