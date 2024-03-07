See Who Is Attending the Love Is Blind Season Six Reunion

Watch : Love Is Blind Season 6: Full Cast Interviews! (Exclusive)

Will these cast members from Love Is Blind season six please take the pod-ium?

E! News can exclusively unveil the first look photos of Love Is Blind: The Reunion, revealing which stars of the reality dating show will appear when the special hits the streaming platform March 13 at 6 p.m. PT.

So, who will be bringing the drama to this season's post-finale event? Well, Jeramey Lutinski, Kenneth Gorham and Brittany Mills will be at the show. Plus, Jimmy Presnell is scheduled to step out for the occasion, hopefully to reveal where things stand with his ex-fiancée Chelsea Blackwell, whom he split with before even making it down the aisle. And the software salesman will also be forced to face his former pod connection Jess Vestal, whom he recently shaded for being a "mean girl."