Garrison Brown's Final Texts That Concerned Mom Janelle Brown Before His Death Revealed by Police

Watch : Sister Wives' Garrison Brown Shared Pet Adoption News Days Before His Death

Authorities are shedding light on Robert Garrison Brown's final moments.

The 25-year-old son of Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown had sent several concerning texts before his death at age 25, according to a police report obtained by multiple outlets March 6.

His mom told officers that Garrison messaged several people who work for the Brown family, saying, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," per the report. Janelle—who shares five other kids with Kody—told police she was concerned, so she then reached out to Garrison through text, and the two had a brief conversation before he stopped responding.

When she didn't hear back, Janelle asked her other kids to check on Garrison, and her 22-year-old son Gabriel "Gabe" Brown offered to help, according to the report. Police said in the document that Gabe later found his brother dead at Garrison's home in Flagstaff, Ariz.