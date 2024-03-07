Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back Amid Pelvic Floor Concerns

Watch : Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Visit Children Injured in Kansas City Shooting

Brittany Mahomes is healing from a recent injury.

The former soccer player—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—gave fans a health update on March 6 complete with a warning for those who've given birth.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she captioned an Instagram Stories selfie. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

Pelvic floor complications can be a result of child birth and manifest as lower back pain, loss of bladder control and more symptoms, according to the University of Utah Health.

While the 28-year-old didn't reveal what exactly led to her back injury, she did offer a positive follow-up on her recovery process.

Posting a photo of daughter Sterling holding Patrick's hand, Brittany wrote, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

When she's not at home with her littles, Brittany has been a fixture at her husband's Kansas City Chiefs games over the years, and even spent the past season bonding with Taylor Swift as the duo cheered on their partners on the field.