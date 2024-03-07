Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back Amid Pelvic Floor Concerns

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, had a message for her followers after injuring her back, saying, "Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor."

Watch: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Visit Children Injured in Kansas City Shooting

Brittany Mahomes is healing from a recent injury.

The former soccer player—who shares children Sterling, 3, and Patrick "Bronze," 15 months, with husband Patrick Mahomes—gave fans a health update on March 6 complete with a warning for those who've given birth.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor. Seriously," she captioned an Instagram Stories selfie. "From: A girl with a fractured back."

Pelvic floor complications can be a result of child birth and manifest as lower back pain, loss of bladder control and more symptoms, according to the University of Utah Health.

While the 28-year-old didn't reveal what exactly led to her back injury, she did offer a positive follow-up on her recovery process.

Posting a photo of daughter Sterling holding Patrick's hand, Brittany wrote, "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

When she's not at home with her littles, Brittany has been a fixture at her husband's Kansas City Chiefs games over the years, and even spent the past season bonding with Taylor Swift as the duo cheered on their partners on the field.

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes Host 3rd Birthday Party for Daughter Sterling

"Brittany is a great wife with two great kids," the quarterback told a reporter after his team's Super Bowl win Feb. 11. "I can't ask for anything better than this."

And Brittany—who wed high school sweetheart Patrick in 2022—has been candid about the scrutiny that comes with constantly being in the public eye.

"People are going to love you or hate you," she said as she made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in February. "But finding your values and what makes you 'you' to be the best version of yourself is what really matters."

She added, "I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself and feel confident in whatever you do."

To see more of Brittany and Patrick's romantic history, keep reading.

High School Sweethearts

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' relationship began in 2012 when they were students at Whitehouse High School in Texas. In Sept. 2020, after eight years of dating, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to Brittany inside Arrowhead Stadium, of course. 

A Growing Team

In Feb. 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sterling Skye Mahomes. A year later, Sterling was in attendance as her parents said "I do" at their wedding ceremony in Hawaii. By May 2022, they announced they were expecting a second child together

Halloween Celebrations

"The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster," Brittany wrote on Instagram in Oct. 2022 alongside the family's Halloween costumes.

An Extra Special Holiday Season

Less than a month later, on Nov. 28, Brittany gave birth to a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Super Bowl Sterling

Sterling and Brittany cheered on Patrick as the Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl.

Met Gala Moments

On the first Monday in May, the pair posed together on the Met Gala red carpet.

Instagram

Mother's Day Outing

Brittany, a co-owner of the women’s soccer team the Kansas City Current, celebrated Mother's Day 2023 by watching the team play. 

Red Carpet Ready

At the 2023 ESPYS, Patrick was awarded Best NFL Player and Best Athlete, Men's Sports, while the Kansas City Chiefs won Best Team.

Thanksgiving Portrait

The family of four celebrated Thanksgiving 2023 with this sweet snap.

Instagram

Christmas Cuties

In early December, the duo donned matching reindeer onesies at a holiday party in Kansas City.

