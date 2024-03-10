Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to the 2024 Oscars

Watch : Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

More than just Ken showed up for the 2024 Oscars, but he didn't come with his own personal Barbie.

Not that Eva Mendes was expected to join Ryan Gosling at the 96th Academy Awards—they "don't do those things together," as she reminded a hopeful fan before Barbie-mania began last year—but no one knows how hard we tried to manifest such an appearance. (But see all the stars who are out in force March 10 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.)

Instead, the Gucci-clad Gosling hit the red carpet with sister Mandi Gosling and mom Donna Gosling—and, as his on-stage shout-outs to his longtime love over the years have signified, Mendes is likely at home watching with their daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 7-year-old Amada.

Because "those things" that they don't do include award shows, even the ones that have included Gosling among the nominees—as he is tonight, a Best Supporting Actor contender for his moving, deeply hilarious turn as Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie.

This is the 43-year-old's third career Oscar nomination, but March 10, 2024, will also be forever known as the day Gosling performed Best Original Song nominee "I'm Just Ken" on live TV for the first time.

And Mendes, perhaps nodding to those who are still confused by their lack of red carpet date nights, did catch rehearsal, sharing a shot of herself—looking chic but, alas, in casual wear—next to Gosling's dressing room. "Always by my man," she captioned the post.