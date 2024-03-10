Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to the 2024 Oscars

More than just Ken showed up for the 2024 Oscars, but he didn't come with his own personal Barbie.
Not that Eva Mendes was expected to join Ryan Gosling at the 96th Academy Awards—they "don't do those things together," as she reminded a hopeful fan before Barbie-mania began last year—but no one knows how hard we tried to manifest such an appearance.
Instead, the Gucci-clad Gosling hit the red carpet with sister Mandi Gosling and mom Donna Gosling—and, as his on-stage shout-outs to his longtime love over the years have signified, Mendes is likely at home watching with their daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 7-year-old Amada.
Because "those things" that they don't do include award shows, even the ones that have included Gosling among the nominees—as he is tonight, a Best Supporting Actor contender for his moving, deeply hilarious turn as Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie.
This is the 43-year-old's third career Oscar nomination, but March 10, 2024, will also be forever known as the day Gosling performed Best Original Song nominee "I'm Just Ken" on live TV for the first time.
And Mendes, perhaps nodding to those who are still confused by their lack of red carpet date nights, did catch rehearsal, sharing a shot of herself—looking chic but, alas, in casual wear—next to Gosling's dressing room. "Always by my man," she captioned the post.
While the banger written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt may not be able to overcome fellow Barbie nominee "What Was I Made For?"—which 2022 Best Original Song Oscar winner Billie Eilish will be on hand to perform—it did pick up a surprise Critics Choice Award win last month.
A highlight that was heartily applauded by Gosling's No. 1 fan when his wait-there-must-be-some-mistake expression went viral.
"I LOVE HIM!!!!" Mendes captioned a GIF that captured the moment for posterity.
Not that her support for Barbie was ever going to be in question, but the 50-year-old has been championing her partner's latest endeavor with especial vigor, most recently crediting the Ken aesthetic for the '60s screen siren look she sported for the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week.
And quite notably, Mendes showed recently that, when it comes to protecting Gosling's honor, she's taking names.
"So proud of my man," she wrote Jan. 24 on Instagram when the Oscar nominations, including eight for Barbie, were announced, posting a screengrab of a 2022 article decrying Gosling for "giving major cringe" as Ken. "So much hate when he took on this role. So many people trying to shame him for doing it. Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars. So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."
But while she and Gosling have both expressed their enthusiasm at the idea of working together again (they famously met in 2011 while playing a couple in the drama The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011), they skipped over the red-carpet-date-night portion of their relationship and never looked back.
Instead, Mendes really does monitor the action from home (or at least from a remote viewing station).
Gosling, at least, seemingly knew she was watching when he won a Golden Globe in 2017 for La La Land, dedicating the award to Mendes' late brother and thanking her for taking on...well, basically everything so he was able to make the hit musical.
"If she hadn't taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today—so," he said, looking intently into the camera, "Sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you."
Mendes caught the sentiment from afar with a wink, posting a snap of Janelle Monae's Globes outfit with the caption, "Obviously this wasn't my favorite moment of the night…But it was definitely my favorite style moment of the night. The stunning and talented @JanelleMonae is killing me with this look. So so so beautiful."
You can't take a photo of a romantic vibe, but, for the rest of us, some exchanges will have to be Kenough.
